Visit to Bristol Aggie is for the birds

This week's Sunday Read is for the birds.

Literally.

Dighton Elementary School students paid a visit to the small animal department at Bristol Aggie recently, where Aggie students introduced their young guests to the rats, mice, bunnies and feathered friends they care for every day.

Mike Gay was there to capture the fun-filled visit.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy — go to TauntonGazette.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Right now, $1 will get you a 6-month digital subscription.

Check out all these stories and more at TauntonGazette.com. As always, we thank you for reading!