Dighton, MA

Visit to Bristol Aggie is for the birds

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
This week's Sunday Read is for the birds.

Literally.

Dighton Elementary School students paid a visit to the small animal department at Bristol Aggie recently, where Aggie students introduced their young guests to the rats, mice, bunnies and feathered friends they care for every day.

Mike Gay was there to capture the fun-filled visit.

