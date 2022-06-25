Sunday's local summer sports schedule

After a pandemic hiatus, some brave souls returned to tackle the North Shore's favorite slippery protuberance. There’s no denying that the world around us is in disarray and that things seem to be changing at lightning speed, typically not for the better. But there’s at least one thing you can count on: Once a year, a bunch of brave souls in Gloucester will try to cross a giant, greased-up pole before falling into the ocean.

1 DAY AGO