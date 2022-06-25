ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

Sunday's local summer sports schedule

By Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

Baseball

International League

Charlotte at WooSox, 1:05 p.m. (Polar)

Futures Collegiate League

Brockton at WooSox, 4 p.m. (Hanover at Fitton)

Central New England Association

Auburn at Tyngsborough (2), 1 p.m. (Elementary School)

Ronnie's at Shrewsbury, 2 p.m. (High School)

American Legion Zone 4

North County at East Side (2), noon (Tivnan)

Framingham at Northborough, 2 p.m. (Memorial)

Sturbridge at Main South, 7 p.m. (Tivnan)

Paul N. Johnson Senior Babe Ruth

Burncoat at Shrewsbury, 10 a.m. (High School)

South Side at Douglas, 10 a.m. (Soldiers)

WooSox at Holden, 10 a.m. (Mountview Middle)

Schedule may change due to weather, field conditions or postponements.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Sunday's local summer sports schedule

