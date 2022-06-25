ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

29-year-old man dies in early Saturday morning crash at S. Washington Ave. and Northrup St.

By Elena Durnbaugh, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

A 29-year-old man is dead after a crash Saturday morning near South Washington Avenue and Northrup Street.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. The vehicle being driven by the 29-year-old was southbound on South Washington Avenue and the other vehicle, which was being driven by a 40-year-old man, was heading westbound on Northrup Street when the collision occurred, according to a press release from the Lansing Police Department.

As a result of the incident, one of the vehicles collided with a residence in the 5600 block of South Washington Avenue, causing a gas leak, according to police.

The residents of the home were evacuated without injuries, and a shelter in place was ordered for nearby residents due to the gas leak. Consumers Energy has since cleared the scene and the shelter in place order has been lifted.

The 29-year-old man had life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Lansing Police.

Police have not yet released the name of the man who died.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

Contact reporter Elena Durnbaugh at (517) 231-9501 or edurnbaugh@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ElenaDurnbaugh.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: 29-year-old man dies in early Saturday morning crash at S. Washington Ave. and Northrup St.

Jenell Howe
3d ago

Unbelievable!! We literally just got out of work and he dropped me off maybe 10-12 minutes beforehand 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 Im glad I had the chance to know him 😢😢😢😢

