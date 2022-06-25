Red-tailed hawks come and roost on Texas DOT traffic cameras

CNN — A version of this story appeared in the CITIZEN BY CNN newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here. Tina Peters, the Mesa County clerk and Colorado's most prominent voter fraud conspiracy theorist, is vying for the GOP nomination for secretary of state in Tuesday's primary. A win would make her the latest in a line of election deniers nominated by Republicans for roles that would position them, if they win this fall, to take over their states' election machinery in time for the 2024 presidential race.

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO