Spring Sports All-Aurora 2022: Cherokee Trail trio bolsters All-Aurora Girls Golf Team

Jury selection is underway in connection with a high-profile double murder in Weld County. Kevin Eastman is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Heather Frank, and Scott Sessions, a well-known Greeley-based trumpet player in 2020.The Greeley Tribune reports Eastman is accused of slashing Sessions' throat at a home in Greeley and then dumping his body in Pingree Park in Larimer County, where he tried to burn it. He's accused fatally shooting Frank and leaving her body in a pile of wood on a rural property where he was employed in Weld County. The case has seen multiple delays due to COVID-19 along with two competency evaluations ordered for Eastman. He was declared competent to stand trial in March. Trial is expected to last a month.

GREELEY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO