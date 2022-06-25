ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Suns' Ryan Resch first openly gay person in NBA team's basketball operations

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Ryan Resch of the Phoenix Suns is the first openly gay person in NBA history to work in a team's basketball operations, ESPN reported Saturday.

The article details how Resch, the Suns' vice president of basketball strategy and evaluation, came out to General Manager James Jones, who is considered a mentor of his , this past winter and then later to the team staff.

"Ultimately my goal is to normalize for people in and out the league the existence of gay men and women on the basketball side," Resch said in the article.

In 2011, Rick Welts, who was the Suns' president and CEO at the time, came out as gay. He was then considered the first man in a prominent position in men's sports to come out as gay. He was part of the team's business-side operations.

In an article written by the New York Times, Welts said he had a goal to mentor other gay people looking to pursue a career in sports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05RG7y_0gLzryCG00

"This is one of the last industries where the subject is off-limits," Welts told the newspaper. "Nobody's comfortable in engaging in a conversation."

At age 58 at the time, Welts had talked separately to now Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash, who was playing for the Suns at the time, then NBA commissioner David Stern, Hall of Famer Bill Russell and founding WNBA president Val Ackerman about how to make his sexual orientation public.

"Anyone who's not ready for this needs to catch up," Nash said in an ESPN report. "He's doing anyone who's not ready for this a favor."

A little more than a decade later, Resch, who was first an intern with the Suns in 2016 , has come out.

"I'm not a very forward-facing person -- it's not my instinct," Resch said in the ESPN article. "I like to keep to myself, and don't like the spotlight or the attention. I try to exemplify what James and Monty do here, which is team-building and being a good teammate. So while I didn't have a lot of reservations about coming out, my only concern was, for the first time, being public-facing. At the same [time], I also realized that it's important, both from a representation standpoint, but also a normalization standpoint. If I had somebody come before me in basketball ops I probably could've reconciled my identity long before I did."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u6EIP_0gLzryCG00

Resch said in an article he told Robert Sarver "a couple of weeks ago."

The team owner has been under investigation for allegedly conducting racist and misogynistic behavior that created a "toxic" work environment in an ESPN report last November. The NBA launched an investigation of Sarver that reportedly is close to concluding.

"I hadn't seen him or had a chance to talk to him in person for a few months after I came (out) to James and the rest of the organization," Resch said in the story. "My then-boyfriend had been coming to games during that period. When I told Robert a couple of weeks ago, he was amazing. He told me, 'I'm so happy you feel comfortable enough to live as who you are, and bring someone special to you to a game."

Resch said he and Sarver discussed Welts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GydjZ_0gLzryCG00

"The best part of the conversation was our discussion about how it's the quality of the work that will determine my trajectory professionally in the franchise," Resch added in the story. "It's about merit."

Jones on Saturday issued a statement supporting Resch, which was posted on the team's Twitter account:

''We are proud of Ryan living his truth,'' the statement said. "While we look forward to the day when unconditional acceptance is commonplace and this is not a big story, it's important for us to celebrate Ryan's courage and recognize the significance of this moment.''

Resch explained in the ESPN article he came out to Jones going into Phoenix's home game against Miami on Jan. 8 of this season.

"My thought was, 'If I'm gonna do this, then I'm going to do it the right way,' and I wasn't going to hide behind it any longer," Resch said in the story. "I told James in my office randomly one day, after practice. We were playing Miami at home and I wanted to bring somebody I was seeing at the time to the game and have him sit with me in our executive suite. And I obviously can't do that unless you tell the other executives whom you're bringing. In true James fashion -- he has been referred to as the best teammate of all time by several of his former teammates -- it was amongst the most nondescript conversations we've ever had."

The Suns initially hired Jones in 2017 as vice president of basketball operations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3II8B8_0gLzryCG00

This was a year after Resch joined the team as an intern.

Since then, Jones has become a mentor to Resch, who is listed third on the team's employees under basketball operations on the Suns' website behind Jones and assistant general manager Trevor Bukstein.

The Suns recently hired Morgan Cato, who is now the first woman of color in an NBA assistant GM position for an NBA team . She's an African-American.

"By that, I mean there was a beauty in how uneventful it was, because he was just so accepting and so generous and kind about it from the jump," Resch continued. "And that gave me the kind of assurance that everything was going to be OK on the work front. After that, there was no grand pronouncement to the staff as a whole. I just started living who I actually am at work."

After working as an intern for the Suns, Resch worked as a basketball operations analyst for a year starting in July 2017.

A Baylor graduate, Resch then worked as a basketball strategy analyst for a year, served as the director of basketball strategy for a year, and chief of strategy/director of basketball strategy for a year before becoming vice president of basketball strategy and evaluation in August 2021.

Resch was a lead manager at Baylor from July 2012 to May 2014 and then served as a graduate assistant from May 2015 to July 2017.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Suns' Ryan Resch first openly gay person in NBA team's basketball operations

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat

At the time of print, the Golden State Warriors hold a lead in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. If that wasn’t enough to get Dubs fans excited, what sharpshooter Klay Thompson accomplished should do the trick. Thompson joined teammate Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless

Before Kyrie Irving announced his decision to opt-in to his player option with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, a potential move to the Los Angeles Lakers to reunite with LeBron James was actually picking up a lot of steam. That deal isn’t exactly dead, but it is clear that Kyrie isn’t ready to […] The post Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Miami, AZ
Distractify

Why Was Brittney Griner in Russia? Detained WNBA Star Is Finally Getting Her Day in Court

Basketball player Brittney Griner is 6 feet 9 inches tall, but that's not the only thing that makes her a breakout star of the WNBA. According to her WNBA player profile, Brittney has spent nine years as a professional basketball player with the Phoenix Mercury where she has broken numerous records. She was picked up from Baylor University where she played all four years. In fact, Brittney has been playing basketball for most of her life until recently.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Sarver
Person
Val Ackerman
Person
Steve Nash
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Surprising Ranking

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, saw his Rivals.com ranking take a noticeable hit this month. The four-star combo guard in the 2023 class has dropped to No. 60 in the country, per Rivals.com. That's a 30-ranking drop for the Sierra Canyon, California product. LeBron James has...
NBA
The Spun

Hawks Are Rumored To Be On Verge Of Blockbuster Trade

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly close to making a major move. According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, the Hawks are "on [the] verge" of acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. They would reportedly exchange veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round draft picks. While it's unclear how many picks...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Men#Gay People#Racism#The Phoenix Suns#Espn#The New York Times
The Spun

Draymond Green Makes His Opinion On Kyrie Very Clear

Kyrie Irving is once again the center of NBA attention off the court. The Brooklyn Nets point guard must decide by Wednesday whether to take a $36.5 million player option or elect for free agency. If he leaves, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski identified the Los Angeles Lakers as "the most significant threat" for his services.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry’s ‘night night’ celebration draws 1-word reaction from Ja Morant

As more and more athletes imitate Stephen Curry’s “Night Night” celebration, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant couldn’t help but comment about it and the influence of the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter. Several athletes across various sports and leagues have whipped out the “Night Night” gesture that Curry popularized during the 2022 NBA Playoffs. With the […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry’s ‘night night’ celebration draws 1-word reaction from Ja Morant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
fadeawayworld.net

Nick Wright Proposes Franchise-Altering Trade Between Lakers And Nets: Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons For Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets had a similar 2021/22 NBA season, starting from the fact that they both were deemed championship favorites before the start of the campaign thanks to a big move they made in the prior season or during the offseason. After that, they were involved in controversies that hurt the team's chances to compete at the highest level, while injuries and other issues bothered them.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Claims Ray Allen And Rajon Rondo Had A Boxing Match To Settle Their Beef: "They Had So Much Beef. We Got To The Practice Facility, We Brought The Boxing Gloves, And They Actually Had To Box It Out."

The Boston Celtics had been mired in mediocrity for over a decade, heading into the 2007-08 season. They had missed the playoffs the last two seasons and were bounced out in the first round in the two seasons prior to that. Changes had to be made and GM Danny Ainge made two blockbuster trades that landed Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy