That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will be making its huge comeback with its very first feature film, and Crunchyroll has announced they have acquired the license to release the new movie across theaters worldwide next year! That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ended its second season run last Summer, and it was confirmed that the franchise would next be branching out with its debut feature film. There was a question just to how the series could even raise the stakes even further after Rimuru was able to become a Demon Lord, but we'll see soon enough.

