ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

North Carolina’s deadliest plane crashes

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rgbqa_0gLzrVnJ00

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WBTW) — More than 80 people died in North Carolina’s most deadly plane crash, according to data from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The large majority of plane crashes involve private, small airplanes with a handful of passengers. In one crash, a pilot was being intercepted by Air Force jets when he flew into a plane. For others, pilots took off or landed in fog that offered no visibility.

More than a dozen crashes have killed five people. However, only the most recent have been included on this list. Ties were broken by using the most recent crash.

For older crashes, a full NTSB narrative is not available. The oldest crash reports in the database are form 1964, and the most recent are from 2007.

Here are the 10 most deadly plane crashes in North Carolina, according to the NTSB:

10. Sept. 30, 1987

Location: Manteo

Aircraft: Beech 95-B55

Killed: Five

A witness saw the aircraft crash into the ocean near the beach, according to a crash report.

The probable causes of the crash were listed as glassy water, an inattentive pilot and a descent that was not corrected.

9. March 1, 2003

Location: Mount Airy

Aircraft: Beech BE-36A

Killed: Five

Five people were killed and the plane was destroyed after the aircraft collided with the ground shortly after takeoff, according to a crash report.

The personal flight hit terrain on the south side of a hill in a near vertical position — penetrating the ground eight feet deep.

An examination after the crash didn’t find any problems with the airframe or systems. A probable cause of the crash is listed as the pilot’s failure to maintain control of the plane due to spatial disorientation, with low clouds listed as a contributing factor.

8. Jan. 20, 1968

Location: Tobaccoville

Aircraft: Piper PA-31

Killed: Six

The two crew members and the personal transportation flight’s four passengers were killed when the aircraft stalled and spun, according to a crash report.

The NTSB believes that the pilot was practicing stalls when the plane began a flat spin. The probable cause of the crash is listed as failure to obtain and maintain flying speed.

7. July 2, 1971

Location: Old Fort

Aircraft: Beech S35

Killed: Six

The pilot and six passengers were killed when the personal transportation trip had a failure in flight and hit the ground, according to a crash report.

Visibility at the site is listed as “zero,” and there was a thunderstorm there at the time.

The plane had departed from Asheville and was on its way to Detroit at the time when it disintegrated.

Probable causes are listed as the pilot continuing the flight into adverse weather conditions, the pilot exceeding designed stress limits on the aircraft, an overload failure and a thunderstorm. Factors include “separation in flight.”

6. April 13, 1973

Location: Greensboro

Aircraft: Cessna 402A

Killed: Six

The airplane’s pilot and five passengers were killed during a demonstration flight, according to a crash report.

The flight had taken off from Greenboro when it had an uncontrolled descent and crashed into the ground. The bolt connecting the aft elevated bell crank and the elevated pushrod came loose, according to the report.

5. May 15, 1992

Location: Greenville

Aircraft: Piper PA-32-260

Killed: Six

The pilot had received his instrument rating two days before the flight, according to a crash report , and had told his former teacher that he needed the rating to avoid getting stuck on trips. The report states that “he was concerned that his family and friends would be disappointed, if this trip was cancelled or delayed.”

Visibility at the time of the crash “had dropped to zero,” according to the report. After takeoff, the plane reached an altitude of 300 feet, and then crashed into wooded terrain a quarter mile away from the airport’s center. The plane had been in a steep left bank when it crashed.

No failure or malfunction of the plane was found.

The probable cause of the crash are listed as the pilot’s failure to maintain a proper climb rate after takeoff after becoming spatially disoriented, with a other factors listed as adverse weather conditions, the pilot’s self-induced pressure to do the flight and lack of instrument flight experience.

4. Feb. 7, 1981

Location: Chapel Hill

Aircraft: Cessna 340A

Killed: Seven

Two members of the crew and five passengers on the corporate flight were killed when the plane crashed into trees when it was trying to land, according to a crash report. The aircraft had been on its way from Washington, D.C. to Chapel Hill at the time of the crash.

The weather was foggy at the time, and the plane was 554 lbs over it’s maximum listed weight. A probable cause for the crash is listed as the pilot not following instrument flight rules. Visibility at the site is listed as “zero.”

3. Jan. 9, 1983

Location: Cherry Point

Aircraft: Beech D55 and McDonnel Douglas F4C

Killed: Seven

The two aircraft collided at about 9,500 feet 30 miles south of Cherry Point, according to the crash report. The pilot of the Beech never activated his flight plan. When the U.S. Air Force asked for identification, the Federal Aviation Authority was not controlling any traffic in that area, so an intercept order was issued.

The FAA received a position report from the Beech and relayed it to military control, but two fighter aircraft continued to close in on the Beech for radar contact. Seconds before the planes collided, the Beech turned left as requested by the FAA, turning it into the path of one of the planes following it, which had also turned left to break off its intercept maneuver.

The NTSB didn’t determine the probable cause of the crash, but listed finding to be that the pilot in command of the Beech didn’t follow directives and procedures, that the Beech pilot did not follow in-flight planning and decisions, that there was inadequate coordination with government personnel, that the Air Force plane did not maintain distance and that the Air Force pilot had an excessive airspeed.

Seven people on the Beech were killed, and two people on the military plane were not harmed.

2. Sept. 11, 1974

Location: Charlotte

Aircraft: Douglas DC9-31

Killed: 71

The flight was on its way from Charleston to Chicago when it crashed while trying to land at a stop in Charlotte, according to a crash report. The type of crash is listed as a uncontrolled collision with ground or water.

Probable causes are listed as the pilot in command failing to follow approved procedures or directives, poor crew coordination and the copilot not following instrument flight rules. The report notes that there was a lack of altitude awareness during the approach to the airport.

Of the 82 people on the light, 71 died and 10 were seriously injured.

  1. July 19, 1967

Location: Hendersonville

Aircraft: Cessna 310 and a Boeing 727

Killed: 82

All of the passengers and pilots were killed when two plans collided at about 11 a.m., according to crash reports.

At the time of the crash, the Boeing 727 was climbing to cruise altitude, and the Cessna was already cruising as part of a noncommercial corporate flight. According to the report, the Cessna deviated from its clearance and into the flightpath of the Boeing.

Although details in the crash reports are limited, the probable cause of the crash is listed as the Cessna pilot not following instrument flight rules. Other factors are listed as “traffic control personnel.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Western North Carolina, near Upstate, SC

BARKER HEIGHTS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Western North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 2.1 magnitude quake hit one mile of Barker Heights at 4:12 a.m. and had a depth of 8 kilometers, according to USGS. We’re told the earthquake was...
TAYLORS, SC
WBTW News13

Missing North Carolina man’s boat washes ashore in Portugal

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — A boat belonging to a North Carolina man who has been missing for more than six months recently washed ashore in Portugal, WRAL reports. Officials in São Jorge Island, Azores, Portugal, reached out to the Carolina Beach Police Department after finding a 2006 Clearwater boat that had washed ashore. Officials […]
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
The Daily South

Parts of Coastal North Carolina Threatened by Dangerous "Super Fog"

North Carolina officials are warning residents about a dangerous phenomenon that can result from wildfires. The N.C. Forest Service issued a "super fog" alert for parts of the coast on Sunday. Drivers should be extra cautious, as the possibility of dense fog caused by the Ferebee Road wildfire can threaten visibility in the coming days.
HYDE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hendersonville, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Hendersonville, NC
Crime & Safety
ourstate.com

North Carolina’s Rice Revival

Outside the tiny town of Oriental, just a few miles inland from Pamlico Sound, is a view that hasn’t been seen in North Carolina in a hundred years. It’s rice. Get there at just the right time, during Tidewater Grain Company’s harvest season in August and September, and the green stalks will be shoulder-high, each one topped with drooping amber fringes of rice that look like clusters of golden beads.
AGRICULTURE
country1037fm.com

An Earthquake Recorded In The North Carolina Mountains

It happens every now and then especially in the mountain areas of North Carolina. And it happened over the weekend. A small earthquake shook a small town near Asheville on Saturday. It only registered 1.8 on the Richter Scale in Weaverville and no damage or injury was reported. Weaverville is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Magnitude 3.4 earthquake in SC felt as far north as Charlotte

Kershaw County, S.C. — A magnitude 3.4 earthquake occurred overnight in South Carolina, with some in North Carolina feeling the shaking. A WCNC report notes that the earthquake happened at 1:30 a.m. near Interstate 20 in Kershaw County, northeast of Columbia. Impacts were felt as far north as Charlotte and as far south as Augusta, Georgia. More than 2,000 reports surrounding the earthquake have come in to the U.S. Geological Survey.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Military Aircraft#Traffic Accident#Air Force#Manteo Aircraft
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town Voted One Of Best Small Towns For Shopping

USA Today recently had their readers vote for their “10 best” campaign. One of those categories was “The Best Small Towns for Shopping”. And one North Carolina town made the top 10 best small towns for the shopping list! I’ve never been to this mountain town, so a visit may be in order. Summer is the perfect time to travel and enjoy the mainly open air shopping districts on this list. I’m surprised that I have only been to one of these towns (and it’s actually the farthest one away…go figure!) But I have bookmarked multiple of these that I can’t wait to visit. Shopping and historic towns are some of my favorite things.
SMALL BUSINESS
FOX8 News

North Carolina gas prices go down just in time for July 4th

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The price of a gallon of gasoline actually is going down – just in time for the Independence Day weekend – and with the possibility of further improvement. Travelers on vacation and intending to travel to celebrate the long weekend – July 4th falls on Monday, if you hadn’t noticed, and […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WBTW News13

South Carolina’s oldest cities

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Why, South Carolina, your towns don’t look a day over 235! In fact, people have resided in the state for much, much longer. American Indians are estimated to have lived in the area for more than 11,000 years. The first white European settlement is believed to have been founded in […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

54K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy