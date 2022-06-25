Abortion rights advocates protest, others 'relieved' in Sarasota about Roe v. Wade reversal

SARASOTA — A mix of organizations, community leaders, families, and abortion-rights and reproductive freedom advocates braved scattered showers Friday night during a 12-hour "We Dissent" protest in downtown Sarasota following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the historic abortion-rights case, Roe v. Wade.

Around 200 demonstrators gathered near Selby Public Library in Five Points Park at 7 p.m. beginning their hours-long protest that denounced the high court's ruling that abortion care is not a constitutional right.

The protest, which was organized by the nonpartisan and grassroots organization Women's Voices of Southwest Florida, was one of the dozens of rallies across Florida on Friday. Demonstrators at the protest were full of emotions after learning of the reversal of the nearly 50-year precedence that established abortion rights under the constitution.

Christy Stanford, a former reproductive healthcare counselor, said she doesn't agree with the Supreme Court decision.

"We're enraged and saddened," Stanford said. "I've done a lot of counseling for women who were thinking about having an abortion or who had an abortion... I knew, marching back in 2016, I feared this would happen."

Sarasota resident and mother, Sarah Kain was overcome with emotion Friday night. Kain wept as she and her family huddled in a dry spot during the protest as it made its march down Main Street and to the Sarasota County courthouse.

"I had an abortion two years ago," Kain said holding back tears.

Kain, 39, explained that her decision to utilize abortion care to end her pregnancy was due to a handful of medical and family reasons. Her partner Sean said he was grateful the family had the option available.

"For us, it's so important to have that choice. It's your life, it's my body," she said. "I'm scared. I'm scared for my daughters, for my nieces."

Anti-abortion advocates support overturning

Local anti-ab organizations, as well as healthcare workers, spoke out in favor of the ruling earlier in the day Friday, many saying they feel a sense of relief behind the historic overturning.

At Community Pregnancy Center in Sarasota, staff reveled at the news.

Dr. Karen Liebert, a retired obstetrician-gynecologist who is now the Center’s medical director, said she felt euphoric.

“It’s been a long, long time coming. I understand that there are some on the other side that do not feel that joy and I hope we can find some common ground,” Liebert said.

Liebert retired from HCA Florida Blake Hospital in the city of Bradenton after 30 years of practice. She said that during her career she’s taken care of many women who have suffered physically, mentally, and spiritually after deciding to abort.

“Because of that, I really became much more pro-life. I always wanted to protect the baby in the womb and innocent life,” Liebert said in an interview with the Herald-Tribune. “I feel that’s my duty as a doctor as well as a Catholic layperson. I am just thrilled today.”

Lieber said that the Community Pregnancy Clinics, which have five locations in Southwest Florida as well as two mobile clinics, are revving up to offer more support to more women in anticipation of the overturning.

“We want the best for women and want the best for their babies. What the mother needs is our compassion, support, and truth in order to make the choice for life,” she said.

Rich Owens, the leader of Sarasota’s 40 Days for Life campaign, expressed gratitude for the legal decision. The campaign works to coordinate a 40-days of prayer and fasting aimed at ending abortion.

“We are very thankful to God for this progress, that the Supreme Court has recognized the humanity of the unborn,” he said to a Herald-Tribune reporter.

Owens’ said the organization is still committed to a 40-day vigil in the fall outside of Sarasota’s sole Planned Parenthood clinic.

“We’re very excited celebrating,” he said. “I think, in some ways, this will make it easier to recruit people because it’s clear that prayer has an impact. Prayer works.”