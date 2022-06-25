ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pride celebrations continue in New York ahead of Sunday’s march

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – Pride weekend celebrations take place around New York ahead of Sunday’s march. The 30th annual Levee Walk begins at 5 p.m. Saturday in Bryant Park and ends in Washington Square Park. Friday, the annual drag walk...

NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Dozens of guns collected at buyback event in Harlem

NEW YORK -- New York City continues to do what it can to get guns off the streets.A gun buyback event was held Saturday afternoon at the Soul Saving Station Church in Harlem. It was hosted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the NYPD and a nonprofit.The nonprofit said this was their most successful buyback event after collecting 76 weapons."There's everything from rifles to pistols to shotguns, but I mean, even the stuff that's replicas, any of it would be something that you wouldn't want to meet in the dark alley at night," an NYPD official said."We're taking our community, working together to keep us safe, not just for this summer, but beyond," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. Residents were allowed to turn in up to five weapons in exchange for pre-paid gift cards from $50 to $500, depending on the type of gun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nearly a dozen hurt in Brooklyn fire

NEW YORK -- Nearly a dozen people were injured after a fire in Brooklyn on Sunday.The flames broke out just before 4 p.m. at a building near Sixth Avenue and 57th Street in Sunset Park.Citizen app video shows smoke billowing out of the building and a large emergency response.The FDNY says 11 people, including two firefighters, were hurt.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYC families impacted by gun violence perplexed by Supreme Court decision: ‘A lot of crazy people’

The sister of a subway rider randomly killed by a subway gunman last month thinks of the victims murdered since his death. After Thursday’s Supreme Court decision legalizing the carrying of concealed weapons in the city and the nation, she doesn’t expect the carnage to stop any time soon. “Americans need to educate themselves,” said Griselda Vile, whose brother Daniel Enriquez was gunned down ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Shuttered Bergen County Charlie Brown's Has New Tenant

A Bergen County space long home to a now-closed Charlie Brown's restaurant will soon have a new tenant. Oak House Grill, owned by the same restaurateurs behind Fire & Oak with locations in Montvale and Jersey City, will soon be coming to 2 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, as reported in January by NorthJersey.com.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

2 runaway teens from Queens treatment center call home

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — The mother of a 15-year-old boy who ran away from a Ridgewood treatment center with five other residents last week said he called home “because they hadn’t eaten in five days.” Tiffany Johnson said her son and the only girl among the group asked to be picked up on Kent Avenue […]
QUEENS, NY
theobserver.com

Bridge will be closed this weekend

Guess what local bridge is slated to be closed this weekend?. We’re only kidding — we know you didn’t even need to guess. The New Jersey Department of Transportation announced a full closure of the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge between Jersey City and Kearny to adjust lift span machinery this weekend. Beginning at 5 a.m., Saturday, June 25 until 11 p.m., Sunday, June 26, NJDOT’s contractors, CCA Construction, is scheduled to close and detour Route 7 in both directions before the Wittpenn Bridge to make adjustments to the lift span on the new bridge. The following detours will be in place:
PIX11

Man breaks woman’s jaw onboard NYC subway train: NYPD

HUNTERS POINT, Queens (PIX11) – A man broke a woman’s jaw when he punched her in the face while onboard a New York City subway train, police said. It happened on a southbound 7 train near the Hunters Point Avenue station in Queens around 2:10 a.m. on June 12, according to the NYPD. The man […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

New York COVID update Friday, June 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, June 24, the COVID-19 daily average is 4.68%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 6,375 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 1,824 a decrease of 11. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 17 deaths reported since Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

