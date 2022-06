It was a busy Sunday morning for state troopers in Habersham County as they worked two separate wrecks with injuries. The first crash occurred around 9:28 a.m. on GA 365 North at Crane Mill Road in Alto. State troopers say 52-year-old Bobby Lee Thomas of Alto was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck east on Crane Mill. After stopping at the intersection, he attempted to cross the northbound lanes of the highway and pulled into the path of a Nissan Frontier pickup. The Nissan struck the Ford on its passenger side. As the Nissan spun out, the rear of the Ford struck a road sign.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO