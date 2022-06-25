ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gareth Bale agrees to join Los Angeles FC following Real Madrid exit

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xXIpY_0gLzr0lH00
Sport

Wales forward Gareth Bale has agreed to join Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC on an initial one-year deal when his contract with Real Madrid expires, the PA news agency understands.

The five-time Champions League winner is soon to be a free agent and is looking for a new club ahead of playing for Wales at the World Cup in Qatar, which starts in November.

Bale, 32, had been linked with a move to hometown club Cardiff following the end of a nine-year stay at Real Madrid, but he now appears set to continue his career with a move to the United States.

While there has as yet been no official comment from LAFC, the MLS club had posted a cryptic message on Twitter appearing to tease an imminent announcement, writing “Any guesses?” to a GIF showing LAFC international mail.

Last week, Bale had excited Cardiff fans by visiting the Sky Bet Championship club’s Vale of Glamorgan base on their first day of pre-season training.

Wales captain Bale had fuelled speculation he might prefer being closer to home following comments that the standard of football he played before the World Cup should not prove a decisive factor in any move.

It is understood Bale – reportedly having earned around £600,000 per week at Real Madrid – had several options on the table, with former club Tottenham and big-spending Newcastle also suggested as potential destinations.

Speaking while on recent international duty with Wales, Bale said: “I don’t really know if the standard makes too much of a difference. A football game is a football game.

“I feel like I’ll never really lose my quality on the ball. I guess it’s a conversation to be had.

“I need time to think what’s the best move for me, my family, my kids, and hopefully we’ll sort that over the summer. I have options.”

Bale’s move to the MLS is expected to also include the option of an 18-month contract extension, and would see him join former Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini as part of the LAFC squad.

LAFC, currently top of the Western Conference, declined to give further comment when contacted by PA on Saturday.

Bale and Chiellini should complete their moves to the MLS when the competition’s ‘Secondary Transfer Window’ opens on July 7, so would be cleared to make a debut against the LA Galaxy.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
newschain

Turkey lifts objections to Sweden and Finland joining Nato

Turkey has agreed to lift its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining Nato, a breakthrough in an impasse clouding a leaders’ summit in Madrid. After urgent top-level talks, alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said “we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join Nato”.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgio Chiellini
Person
Gareth Bale
newschain

Bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James dies aged 40

Podcaster and bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James has died at the age of 40, her family has announced. In her final weeks, the presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C raised millions of pounds for research and was made a dame for her “tireless” work improving awareness of the disease.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Fc#Real Madrid#Wales#Major League Soccer#Lafc#Tottenham
newschain

Serena Williams non-committal over future after first-round Wimbledon defeat

Serena Williams left her future open to question after her return to Wimbledon ended in a first-round defeat by little-known Frenchwoman Harmony Tan. Stepping out to play singles for the first time since leaving Centre Court prematurely and in tears after suffering a hamstring injury in the opening round 12 months ago, Williams was rusty and error-prone.
TENNIS
newschain

Government accused of dodging scrutiny on Australia trade deal

The Government must hold off on ratifying a trade deal with Australia to allow greater scrutiny by MPs, a parliamentary committee has said. The International Trade Committee has urged a delay in ratifying the deal, which was heralded by the Government as the first negotiated from scratch since leaving the EU amid a promise that it would leave the country £2.3 billion better off.
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
141K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy