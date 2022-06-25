ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Denver Gazette

One killed in shooting Friday night in Aurora

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bzuSb_0gLzqsw700
Kayan A. Cruz Courtesy of the Aurora Police Department

A man is in custody after one person was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Aurora on Friday night.

Aurora officers responded to the area of 800 South Buckley Road around 9:30 p.m. after reports of a person shot in a vehicle, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Officers found a man inside a vehicle and he was transported to a local hospital. He is still hospitalized but is in stable condition, police said.

Investigators learned the shooting happened near 18100 East Kentucky Ave. and that there were possibly more victims.

Officers went to the address and found a man inside who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim will be identified at a later date.

Authorities identified and located the shooter as Kayan A. Cruz, 27. He is being held on suspicion on second-degree murder, according to the department.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Comments / 10

Guest
3d ago

For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life...John 3:16

Reply(1)
2
Roger Womack
3d ago

Well he looks like a fine upstanding citizen ! Is he even a citizen ?

Reply(3)
8
Related
The Denver Gazette

3 shot, wounded at Aurora park

A shooting Monday night in Aurora sent three people to the hospital, according to the Aurora Police Department. The shooting occurred at City Park at 16th Avenue and Dayton Street, police said. Two men and a woman were taken to the hospital with injuries that police said were not life...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Police Investigating After Three Shot At City Park

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police are working a triple shooting at City Park near 16th and Dayton. It happened Monday evening. #APDAlert Officers from all 3 Districts are investigating a shooting that occurred @ City Park, Dayton/16th. 2 adult males & 1 adult female (early 20s) were shot. If you witnessed or have info, call @CrimeStoppersCO, or talk to PD on scene. pic.twitter.com/P0ewSvjjmS — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 28, 2022 APD said it happened when a large gathering of people were at the park. Three people, two men and a woman, were hit. All have non-life threatening injuries but were taken to the hospital for evaluation. There is no suspect information at this time.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Gas station clerk describes truck theft & shooting in Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police say one man was shot at a gas station near 9th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on Monday. Police say the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening. Investigators say a suspect tried to steal the victim’s vehicle when he was paying for gas. A second suspect in a separate vehicle later ran into the victim’s vehicle, police say. An employee at the gas station was cashing out the owner of a red pickup before he darted outside. The employee says she saw a woman driving away in his truck. (credit: CBS) The truck’s owner tried to stop...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
Westword

Update: Two Deaths Among Seven Metro Denver Shootings on Bloody Monday

Mondays aren't typically associated with gun violence in metro Denver. But on June 27, at least seven separate shootings took place around the city, resulting in two deaths — one involving a suspect killed by police — and multiple injuries. A victim among the latter group was critically injured in an incident that closed a busy section of Colfax Avenue for more than an hour last night.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Deadly Shooting Investigated In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead. The shooting happened before midnight Sunday near 13th Place and Ursula Street. Police told CBS4 that the woman’s friends brought her to the hospital with gunshot wounds. She died at the hospital. What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated. The woman’s name has not been released.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Police Investigating Shooting At Colfax And Marion

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are investigating a shooting along East Colfax. It happened late Monday night. There is no word from the department about the extent of injuries or suspect information. ALERT: #DPD is in the 1000 BLK E Colfax Ave investigating a shooting . 1 victim has been transported to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/ZiEkHMMKTe — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 28, 2022 One person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora police investigate fatal shooting

A shooting Sunday in Aurora left a 20-year-old woman dead, according to the Aurora Police Department. The shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. near North Ursula Street and East 13th Place, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she later died. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Woman killed after shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old woman dead in Aurora, Sunday night. At about 11:45 p.m., officers from the Aurora Police Department (APD) were notified of a shooting that happened near North Ursula Street and East 13th Avenue after a woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Multiple agencies looking for 4 suspects in armed burglaries

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Several law enforcement agencies across northern Colorado are searching for four suspects in a series of burglaries that spanned from Longmont to Fort Lupton and unincorporated Weld County. According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Lupton and Weld County burglaries happened on...
WELD COUNTY, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on U.S. 287 in Boulder County

A motorcyclist was killed after he reportedly struck an SUV while speeding through an intersection on U.S. 287 in Boulder County on Friday. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said the crash occurred at 7:36 p.m. Friday. Lewis said the motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man from Frederick, was driving north on...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man turned himself in after he confessed to killing his wife; victim identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man turned himself in after he confessed to killing his wife. On June 24, the El Paso County Communications Center notified the Colorado Springs Police Department Communication Center about a potential homicide victim in a vehicle near the El Paso County Jail. Police say detectives from the Colorado Springs The post Man turned himself in after he confessed to killing his wife; victim identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

EPSO seek to identify Loaf & Jug armed robbery suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying two armed robbery suspects. EPSO said the crime occurred at around 5 a.m. June 23 at the Loaf & Jug at 6695 Galley Road. EPSO said they hope the logos on the suspects’ sweatshirts are distinctive enough that […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Commerce City: Triple shooting suspect arrested

A 19-year-old accused of shooting three people in Commerce City on Thursday is in custody. Hugo Alonso Santillana was taken in custody without incident on Saturday at a residence in the 15600 block of East 98th Place. He is being held at the Adams County Detention Facility on suspicion of committing three counts of first-degree assault, according to the Commerce City Police Department.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
The Denver Gazette

3 shot in Commerce City

Update, 8:05 a.m. Commerce City police detectives identified Hugo Alonso Santillana, 19, as the suspect who shot three people in front of a residence in the 15600 block of East 98th Place. Santillana was located and arrested without incident and booked into the Adam County Detention Facility for: assault in the first degree (three counts). An investigation is underway by the Commerce City Police Department after three people were shot...
CBS Denver

Kayan Cruz arrested after one man shot, another killed in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Officers from the Aurora Police Department were called Friday night to a man in a vehicle who had suffered a gunshot wound. They were led to an apartment complex less than a mile away where another man was found shot to death. (credit: CBS) The injured man was found in the 880 block of South Buckley Road, APD stated in a press release. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. That man gave officers information that there may be other shooting victims at the apartment in the area of 18100 East Kentucky Avenue. The second...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy