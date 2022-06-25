One killed in shooting Friday night in Aurora

Kayan A. Cruz Courtesy of the Aurora Police Department

A man is in custody after one person was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Aurora on Friday night.

Aurora officers responded to the area of 800 South Buckley Road around 9:30 p.m. after reports of a person shot in a vehicle, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Officers found a man inside a vehicle and he was transported to a local hospital. He is still hospitalized but is in stable condition, police said.

Investigators learned the shooting happened near 18100 East Kentucky Ave. and that there were possibly more victims.

Officers went to the address and found a man inside who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim will be identified at a later date.

Authorities identified and located the shooter as Kayan A. Cruz, 27. He is being held on suspicion on second-degree murder, according to the department.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.