Bolingbrook, IL

Shooting at WeatherTech warehouse in Illinois leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

By UK Time News
uktimenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Bolingbrook, Illinois told UKTN News on Saturday morning that one person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a WeatherTech warehouse. Capt. Anthony Columbus said officers from the...

www.uktimenews.com

WGN News

Temp worker held on $5M bond in Bolingbrook warehouse shooting

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A temporary worker has been charged in a shooting that killed a co-worker and wounded two others at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago, authorities said. Charles McKnight Jr., 27, was arraigned Sunday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder and ordered held on $5 million bond. […]
WCIA

Champaign man hurt in deadly Kankakee Co. crash

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old man from Champaign is recovering after he was involved in a crash that killed another man. The crash happened early Sunday morning on northbound Interstate 57 at milepost 304, just north of Chebanse. State Troopers said the man, whom they did not identify, was a passenger in a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Ohio, IL
Illinois State
Ohio State
Bolingbrook, IL
Columbus, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Alabama State
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police respond to report of shooting on Dan Ryan expressway near West 83rd Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police responded to a reported expressway shooting on the Dan Ryan Sunday morning.Around 8:21 a.m., ISP District Chicago troopers reported to a shooting on the southbound lanes of I-94 southbound near West 83rd Street.No injuries were reported, but southbound lanes of I-94 at 75th Street were closed between 9:24 a.m. and 9:53 a.m. for investigation.No further information was immediately available.Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man arrested after attempting to carjack drivers in Lake Forest and Waukegan, police say

Police arrested an Aurora man who allegedly attempted to carjack someone at the Walmart in Waukegan shortly after he tried to carjack a woman near Lake Forest Hospital. The Lake Forest Police Department responded on June 15 to a reported attempted carjacking in the 1200 block of North Westmoreland Road in Lake Forest. The victim […] The post Man arrested after attempting to carjack drivers in Lake Forest and Waukegan, police say appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
LAKE FOREST, IL
ABC7 Chicago

3 shot, 1 fatally, at WeatherTech warehouse shooting

One person is dead and two were injured after a shooting at a WeatherTech warehouse in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook early Saturday morning, ABC Chicago station, WLS reported. Officers were dispatched to 1 Weathertech Way at 6:25 a.m. Saturday in response to reports of a subject shot, Bolingbrook police...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men shot, 1 seriously wounded in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were shot in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Sunday morning. Police said the men were standing with a group of people, in the 2400 block of West 71st Street around 6:33 a.m., when two unknown offenders approached and fired multiple shots – striking the victims.A 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.The second victim, a 51-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and side and was also transported to Advocate Christ in stable condition. The offenders fled in an unknown direction, police said. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

One person dead from Friday collision outside Streator

We're awaiting the name of a person killed in a crash Friday morning outside Streator. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office says two persons in a passenger vehicle were northbound on East 14 around 7:10am. Its driver failed to stop at Route 18 and drove into the path of a westbound truck.
STREATOR, IL

