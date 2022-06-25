ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Crews and residents removed tree from MTP roadway

By Lindsay Miller
 3 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Tree Service, and residents worked together to remove a tree from the roadway Saturday morning.

According to Captain Matt Tidwell with the MPFD, the department received a report of a fallen tree off Lazy Lane.

The Mount Pleasant Tree Service was at their nearby shop doing maintenance on their trucks and equipment at that time.

Tree Service employees halted their work to aid MPFD in the tree removal.

“Fire crews and residents all chipped in and with a team, the effort got everyone’s Saturday back up and running,” Captain Tidwell said.

The tree was removed un under an hour.

