Independence Celebration at McDaniel-Tichenor House on Sunday

From state parks, nature centers, and a botanical garden to visual arts centers and historic monuments, Gainesville, GA, has scenery in spades. Not to be confused with the town in Florida of the same name, this Gainesville is a significantly less-populated area that boasts that wonderfully charming Southern small-town feel. It even earned the moniker “Hospitality Capital of the World” when it hosted the 1996 Olympic rowing and kayaking events. Situated by Lake Lanier at the Blue Ridge Mountain foothills, Gainesville offers a heavily wooded area with outdoor adventure, water recreation galore, and homes worth putting on your radar.
Comments / 0