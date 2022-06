The D'Angelo Family now has one less member. During the June 28 episode of NXT 2.0, Tony D'Angelo and Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo were on a bridge, looking out at the water and saying goodbye to their former family member, Troy 'Two Dimes' Donovan. Tony said that if he had to guess, Two Dimes was sleeping with the fishes. He then threw the gold watch he presented him with two weeks ago and threw it into the water. D'Angelo concluded by shedding light on what happened, suggesting Two Dimes made a play for his chair at the head of the table.

