North Carolina police want to ID man putting Biden ‘I did that’ stickers on cars

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are asking for help identifying a person who put Joe Biden “I did that” stickers on cars in a parking lot.

On June 18, the individual was captured on video placing the stickers on cars in the 1200 block of Haddon Hall, off East Williams Street, police said.

(Apex police)

“We are also monitoring social media platforms where similar photos have been posted of these stickers being placed on people’s personal property,” Apex police posted to Facebook .

Apex police said the stickers may seem like a “harmless prank” but reminded the public to respect other people’s property.

In April, a Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged after police said he put “I did that” stickers on a gas pump.

