Apex, NC

North Carolina police want to ID man putting Biden ‘I did that’ stickers on cars

By Jeff Reeves
 3 days ago

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are asking for help identifying a person who put Joe Biden “I did that” stickers on cars in a parking lot.

On June 18, the individual was captured on video placing the stickers on cars in the 1200 block of Haddon Hall, off East Williams Street, police said.

(Apex police)

“We are also monitoring social media platforms where similar photos have been posted of these stickers being placed on people’s personal property,” Apex police posted to Facebook .

Apex police said the stickers may seem like a “harmless prank” but reminded the public to respect other people’s property.

In April, a Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged after police said he put “I did that” stickers on a gas pump.

I'm your Huckleberry
3d ago

They don't go around arresting people that leave flyers on vehicles. Just sounds like a case of another oversensitive liberal got their feelings hurt.

Debbie Rominger Blakley
3d ago

Don't be a snitch now, people won't help ID killers but I bet they can't wait to have this man caught. SMDH If it were a negative sticker about Trump we wouldn't hear a word about it.

Terry Scott
3d ago

They need to capture this terrorist and water him until he tells what's going on. Then this administration can go after the real 50 or 500000 terrorist who crossed our borders and are just awaiting instructions

