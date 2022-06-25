IU professor discusses SCOTUS decision on Roe v Wade
3 days ago
Professor Daniel Conkle discusses Friday's Supreme Court decision. IU professor discusses SCOTUS decision on Roe v Wade. Protests breakout in downtown Indy following the …. Indiana lawmakers could approve limits to abortion...
FAQs Answered regarding Indiana Gun Owner's Rights. Standing strong for 2nd Amendment, Attorney General Todd Rokita announces Gun Owners’ Bill of Rights. Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced the publication of the Gun Owners’ Bill of Rights — a document created to help ensure that Indiana citizens understand the constitutional provisions and other laws that safeguard their Second Amendment liberties.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Hoosier State’s Attorney General is not waiting for next month’s special session to restrict abortion access in Indiana. Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita filed multiple motions Monday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, asking that the court quickly lift injunctions against multiple Indiana laws that would restrict abortion. Last week the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with its decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. Because of that, Rokita is arguing there is no legal basis to continue preventing those state laws from being enforced. One restriction would be that a parents be notified when a minor seeks an abortion through the judicial bypass system, as well as a ban of abortions in cases when a woman is concerned about the sex, race or disability status of a fetus. The third restriction enjoined by the court would ban dilation and evacuation abortions.
Dr. Caitlin Bernard couldn’t hold back tears Friday morning at her office in between patient appointments after she heard about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. She is an OBGYN who performs abortions at clinics in Indiana. Like many providers across the country, she’s been...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In preparation for Indiana's new gun law set to take effect Friday, Attorney General Todd Rokita released a Gun Owners' Bill of Rights for Hoosiers. The Bill of Rights includes answers to common questions like licensing and "open carry" within the state according to a press release.
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced the publication of the Gun Owners’ Bill of Rights — a document created to help ensure that Indiana citizens understand the constitutional provisions and other laws that safeguard their Second Amendment liberties. “America’s founders understood the God-given rights of...
INDIANAPOLIS — Anti-abortion and pro-abortion rights protests are happening across the country, including right in Indianapolis. Saturday, people on both sides of the issue let Indiana political leaders know what they thought about Friday's landmark ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States. It got heated Saturday in...
Mayor John Hamilton has pledged to fight the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe versus Wade. In a prepared statement this weekend, the mayor said he will join Planned Parenthood, All Options Pregnancy Center and other partners supporting the rights and choices of women and their families. The mayor believes...
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and his team took new steps towards reversing injunctions on abortion laws in the Hoosier state. One law that Rokita is asking courts to lift the injunction for is a ban on discriminatory abortions sought specifically because of the unborn child’s race, sex, or disability.
INDIANAPOLIS — Some schools across Indiana are feeling the pressure to fill open teaching positions as the fall school year approaches. School leaders say if they aren't filled, it could impact your child's education. Karissa Hartwyk and her husband recently walked away from teaching at Decatur Township Schools, each...
Pro-life supporters, buoyed by Friday's Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe vs. Wade, gathered Sunday afternoon outside the Tippecanoe County Courthouse to urge Indiana lawmakers to strengthen Indiana's abortion laws. “Jesus is king in this nation, and in every nation,” Samuel Carr said in a prayer to about 50...
Indiana's teacher shortage remains front and center as schools are trying to fill open jobs over the summer. Indiana lawmakers exploring ways to recruit more …. Local health providers, birthing experts share concerns …. Sleeping boy hurt after shots fired at east side …. IMPD first ever teen academy giving...
INDIANAPOLIS — Following the US Supreme Court’s decisions overturning Roe vs Wade, protests broke out nationally and locally. Hoosiers who are pro-abortion choice turned to Monument Circle to rally against the decision. “Are our rights part of some game?” questioned social studies teacher Noah Leininger while speaking at the protest, “I don’t think so. This […]
INDIANAPOLIS — In wake of Friday's U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis hosted a gathering open to the public Sunday afternoon. The service wasn't necessarily about solving all the issues, but rather providing a safe place for people to talk about...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade, and Kentucky's trigger law, has young adults considering whether this will affect where they choose to pursue jobs out of school. On Monday, several students taking summer classes at the University of Louisville told WHAS11 that values...
GOVERNOR HOLCOMB STATEMENT ON THE SUPREME COURT OVERRULING OF ROE VS. WADE. “The Supreme Court’s decision is clear, and it is now up to the states to address this important issue. We’ll do that in short order in Indiana. I’ve already called the General Assembly back on July 6, and I expect members to take up this matter as well.
Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, a Democrat, said Friday his office has no plans to prosecute women or doctors over abortions. The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to strike down constitutional rights for abortion is raising questions about whether or not women or doctors could face criminal charges for seeking an abortion if the procedure becomes illegal in Indiana.
As Indiana schools scramble to find enough qualified special education teachers, district administrators are trying to chip away at the shortage by training their own educators. The Indiana Council of Administrators of Special Education is launching an 11-month training program, known as ASSET, that will prepare current educators for permits...
(STACKER) Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working […]
Hoosiers will get a bit of a break in the their power bills starting next month. Indiana has done away with the special tax on utility bills. The repeal means monthly savings for all customers beginning July 1. The Utility Receipts Tax and Utility Services Tax is currently a 1.46%...
