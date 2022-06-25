ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

'Art stimulates your brain': Sara Miller tinkers and plays her way to 'The Bright Side'

By Amanda Sieradzki
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Qlxy_0gLzp68300

Abstract painter Sara Lea Miller was first exposed to art while paging through a book on American folk artist Grandma Moses, who started her career at age 78. Much like Moses, it wasn’t until Miller was over the age of 50 that she began her own journey with art.

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown two years ago, Miller was intensively working on home improvement projects. At the end of remodeling, she realized that she wanted several large paintings to hang on her walls. Miller had always admired and collected art but was hesitant to make any herself.

Brewery opening: There's something for everyone at new Ology Northside taproom | Around the Brew Bend

Food truck: Restaurant review: Authentic Mexican fare is freshly made at Tally Taco food truck

Things to do: Sauce Boss heats it up, Artopia cools it down

“I can’t draw a beautiful line to save my life, so I thought, ‘I’m not an artist,’” says Miller. “During the pandemic, I thought I’d try. I wanted big art, so I started playing, and that has become my motto. Just tinker, play and learn.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VoX3O_0gLzp68300

Artist talk in July

Miller’s “Looking on the Bright Side” exhibition at the Artport Gallery showcases 30 of her experimental, original paintings. These pieces are on display now through Aug. 22. The exhibit was curated by the Council on Culture & Arts on behalf of the City of Tallahassee as part of the Art in Public Places program.

Miller will also give an artist talk on Zoom on July 15.

“Art stimulates your brain and is good for the soul,” says Miller, who has been all self-taught. “Doing something that changes over time really opens you up.”

Miller took art history classes all throughout high school and college. During a summer abroad, she traveled to art museums across the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Belgium and Amsterdam. While everyone marveled over Leonardo da Vinci's “Mona Lisa” at the Louvre Museum in Paris, Miller could not take her eyes off of “The Winged Victory of Samothrace” sculpture.

“The way they have it placed at the top of the stairs is just beautifully stunning,” says Miller. “I had seen paintings on slide projectors in a dark classroom and was tickled pink to see these artworks in real life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSmxt_0gLzp68300

Thinking pink

Pink happens to be Miller’s favorite color. The walls in her house all sport the same shade of pale pink against white, hardwood floors. Miller had once pored over boxes of paint chips to determine the colors of her home. Now, she flips through those same colors to determine what hues and shades to use in her abstract works.

Miller moved all the furniture out of her dining room and converted it into one of two studio spaces. She starts every painting by laying a drop cloth on the floor of her sunroom before rolling out a swath of raw canvas on top.

From there, she pours watered-down paint onto the canvas and uses homemade tools to push the paint in different directions. She’s repurposed asphalt rollers, yoga mats, and floor scrubbers to apply the paint without brushstrokes, giving her work a smooth, layered look.

“You get this organic movement and puddles too,” says Miller. “There’s deeper places and shallower places with the paint that you wouldn’t have if the canvas was stretched taut.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330ZKh_0gLzp68300

Swirls, pools and spatters

Miller will drag lines of oil sticks, pastels, chalk, and charcoal on top of these layers before adding additional colors. As a result, each canvas takes on its own unique voluminous, cloud-like splatters and swirls.

Once she’s completed a painting, she’ll come up with a playful title, which is often linked to a memory or her source of inspiration. “Blueberry Pistachio Ice Cream” and “Lily Pulitzer Takes on Mardi Gras” are just two examples.

Her largest painting had her tiptoeing around an enormous 6x10 foot canvas. Miller donated the work to the 621 Gallery fundraiser where it was cut up into pieces and auctioned off. Miller’s “Lipstick on His Collar” piece at the Artport Gallery was created from these leftover, unsold pieces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b2NDm_0gLzp68300

Her favorite painting in the Artport exhibition is “The Last Widow,” which is not listed for sale. The work features the outline of a woman who is filled in with splotches of blue, green, and orange paint and surrounded by a deep, magenta backdrop. Miller says the painting reminds her of a favorite aunt.

“Gary Gets New Teeth” shows a very different figure—the side view of a man with lips pulled back from a porcelain-white smile. These characters encapsulate Miller’s fearless attitude towards artmaking.

“He’s an odd little duck, but I think he’s interesting,” remarks Miller. “I’m fine with things not being perfect. You can’t be precious about your work but by the same token you don’t have to ruin the parts that you like just to prove that it can survive. There can be a balance, and by destroying it, sometimes you get something better.”

If you go

What: Looking on The Bright Side: Artworks by Sara Lea Miller

When : 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m. from Sundays-Saturdays through Aug. 22

Where: Artport Gallery, 3300 Capital Circle SW

Cost : Free and open to the public

Contact : For more information, please visit coca.tallahasseearts.org . For more on Sara Lea Miller please visit saraleamillerart.com .

Amanda Sieradzki is the feature writer for the Council on Culture & Arts. COCA is the capital area’s umbrella agency for arts and culture (www.tallahasseearts.org).

Never miss a story:  Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 'Art stimulates your brain': Sara Miller tinkers and plays her way to 'The Bright Side'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Museums#Public Art#American#Authentic Mexican#Tally Taco#Artport Gallery#The Art In Public Places
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy