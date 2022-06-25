TxDOT Amarillo's Know Before You Go for the week of June 26, 2022

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects:

- On Monday, June 27, the I-27 northbound to I-40 westbound ramp at the downtown interchange will be closed from 9 to 11 a.m. while their contractor pours a new mow strip underneath the guardrail.

- Crews will perform seal coat operations on the I-27 frontage roads, southbound from McCormick Road to Rockwell Road, and northbound from McCormick Road to Hollywood Road. Some exits may close temporarily for sealing. Expect delays.

- Crews will perform mill and fill operations on US 87 southbound from FM 1719 to State Loop (SL) 335.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.