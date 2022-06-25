ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

TxDOT Amarillo's Know Before You Go for the week of June 26, 2022

By Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago

Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released information on various lane closures and updates due to ongoing projects:

- On Monday, June 27, the I-27 northbound to I-40 westbound ramp at the downtown interchange will be closed from 9 to 11 a.m. while their contractor pours a new mow strip underneath the guardrail.

- Crews will perform seal coat operations on the I-27 frontage roads, southbound from McCormick Road to Rockwell Road, and northbound from McCormick Road to Hollywood Road. Some exits may close temporarily for sealing. Expect delays.

- Crews will perform mill and fill operations on US 87 southbound from FM 1719 to State Loop (SL) 335.

Please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

Amarillo City possibly adding more land near SW 34th and Soncy area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo may add some more land inside its city limits after setting a public hearing today to consider annexing property near SW 34th Avenue and Soncy Road. City council members voted to let City Manager Jared Miller formalize an agreement for services like law enforcement for...
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Canyon Farmers’ Market officially open for summer

It’s officially summer: the Canyon Farmers’ Market opened Saturday, June 11, on the square. “It’s a good way to start the summer,” Veva Valdez said as she strolled the square. “It’s a good way to see all your Canyon friends. My Amarillo friends came to visit, and I am showing them around.”
CANYON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

CVMR breaking ground in Amarillo after deal with city, Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — CVMR is hosting a groundbreaking today with representatives from CVMR Texas and the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation for what it said is the first Environmentally Neutral Industrial Scale Critical Minerals Refinery in the United States. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, after multiple agreements were passed, including tax abatements and location incentive […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Fire officials working fire in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Fire officials are on scene of a fire in Gray County. Officials said the fire is at an old vacant building. The fire is minor, but it is creating a lot of black smoke. We will keep you updated as more details are made available.
GRAY COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man reappointed to state board

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that an Amarillo man has been reappointed to the Board for Lease of Texas Parks and Wildlife Lands. According to a news release, Clifton “Cliff” Bickerstaff has been reappointed to serve on the Board for Lease of Texas Parks and […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
KFDA

Amarillo Helium plant system to be auctioned

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. General Services administration is auctioning off a federal helium system north of Amarillo. The plant includes over 38 thousand acres of mineral rights, several gas wells, and pipeline running from Texas to Kansas. It will also include a 10-acre maintenance station in Satanta, Kansas.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Outdoor grill taken inside burns Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released details on a Monday night fire that officials said was caused by “improperly using outdoor appliances indoors.” According to the department, crews responded to the 4200 block of South Bonham at around 7:49 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived, crews found fire showing out the front […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Highway 136 has reopened after crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highway 136 has reopened after a crash that happened earlier today. TxDOT says the crash has been cleared on the road and the highway is now open.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo asks to consolidate two Civic Center funding-related lawsuits

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the city of Amarillo are seeking to combine two lawsuits related to its use of anticipation notes to help fund improvements and the expansion of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex, according to documents recently filed in the 320th Judicial District Court in Potter County.  According to previous reports by […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontage Roads#The Week Of#State
KFDA

Fire extinguished at abandoned Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire at an abandoned home last night. AFD said they were sent at 7:49 p.m. to the home at 4208 S. Bonham and upon arrival, found the home heavily involved with fire and smoke. Fire crews searched the home and extinguished the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Lawn mowing app has launched for homeowners in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - GreenPal has brought a new way to access lawn care to Amarillo, launching on June 15, and already has 40 lawn care professionals signed up. GreenPal is an app and website that connects homeowners with local lawn care professionals. “GreenPal has been described as Uber for...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
everythinglubbock.com

Xcel Energy provides options for higher summer bills

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Xcel Energy:. Xcel Energy is reminding customers of ways to manage summer electricity bills and to contact the company to learn about payment options if they are concerned they might fall behind on monthly billing. “We’re facing...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

New in Amarillo: Food truck fleet

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new food truck is offering healthy alternatives and some other existing food trucks are growing in Amarillo. Food trucks are all the craze and it’s convenient for customers — owners say it works both ways. Fruition Fruit Blendz is just under two months...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

CVMR to host groundbreaking ceremony for Amarillo site Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation recently announced that CVMR Texas will host a groundbreaking ceremony next week, celebrating the company’s new site in Amarillo. According to a news release from the Amarillo EDC, the groundbreaking ceremony will occur Monday afternoon, celebrating the first “Environmentally Neutral Industrial Scale Critical Minerals […]
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy