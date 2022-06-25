ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

NeNe Leakes says she’s been ‘dragged into’ drama amid lawsuit from boyfriend’s wife

By Jessica Bennett
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXvfO_0gLzp0ph00

NeNe Leakes doesn’t understand why she’s being “dragged into” boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh issues with his estranged wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, as she recently sued the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star over an alleged affair.

“I feel like it’s their business and not mine, right?” Leakes told Entertainment Tonight of their legal drama. “I feel like I was dragged into something that is just not my business. They have their own legal thing that’s going on. I shouldn’t be brought into it, that’s all. So, I really have no feelings about it. I really think that it’s something that [Nyonisela] has to handle himself.”

Malomine filed a suit against Leakes in North Carolina on May 23, alleging a tryst led to her separation from husband Nyonisela.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0rr4_0gLzp0ph00
Sioh’s estranged wife claims an affair he had with the reality star destroyed their marriage.
WireImage

According to court documents, the pair, “engaged in an ongoing romantic, uninhibited, and adulterous affair without the knowledge or consent” of his wife. She further alleges that Sioh, a clothing designer, “repeatedly lied to [her] about his whereabouts.”

“As a result of the adulterous relationship between [Leakes] and [Sioh], the love and affection which existed between [Tehmeh-Sioh] and [Sioh] was alienated, estranged, and destroyed,” the lawsuit alleges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZyk3_0gLzp0ph00
Leakes doesn’t believe she should be involved in her boyfriend’s marital troubles.
BACKGRID

Leakes has since denied being a “husband stealer,” sharing on Instagram Live, “Ain’t nobody out here stealing husbands. Are they? I would never.”

Tehmeh-Sioh is seeking $100,000 in damages from Leakes for “alienation of affections” and “criminal conversation.”

Leakes began dating again just three months after her late husband, Gregg Leakes, died from colon cancer fall 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

NeNe Leakes sued by boyfriend’s wife over alleged affair

NeNe Leakes is being sued by her boyfriend’s estranged wife over claims the couple had an affair while he was still married. Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh filed a lawsuit against the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum in North Carolina on May 23, alleging the tryst led to her separation from husband Nyonisela Sioh. The court documents, obtained by Page Six, state that Sioh and Tehmeh-Sioh “enjoyed a genuine happy marital relationship” and an “active sexual relationship” prior to his involvement with Leakes. Tehmeh-Sioh claims Leakes and Sioh “engaged in an ongoing romantic, uninhibited, and adulterous affair without the knowledge or consent” of his wife. She...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

What Are NeNe Leakes's Kids Up to Now? Here's the Scoop

One of the most talked-about reality stars is Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes. Not only is she a reality TV star, but she’s also a television presenter, actress, author, fashion designer, businesswoman, and social media influencer. A lot of people are focused on her current relationship, as...
DRINKS
urbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Addresses Rumored Fallout with NeNe Leakes

“Braxton Family Values” star Tamar Braxton knows how to attract the headlines. She’s had drama take place while filming reality television. And sometimes drama goes down away from the cameras. In this case, Tamar has had some explosive moments with former friends. And before Tamar knows it, she’s having a shady exchange on social media for the world to see. Interestingly enough, Tamar’s latest friendship to get attention from the blogs is the one she formed with NeNe Leakes. They seemed to get really close after Gregg Leakes’ passing. And Tamar was not here for people being critical of NeNe’s love life. Months ago, she went public with her romance with Nyonisela Sioh. He owns a custom suit business in Charlotte.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Marlo Hampton Responds to Backlash Over Comments About Kandi Burruss & Kenya Moore

Marlo Hampton is caught up in RHOA drama. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton is having an eventful season as a first-time peach holder. She started off on good terms with everyone. However, she’s now back in a bad place with Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore. Marlo took issue with the comments both made about her La’Archive event. She also doesn’t like that both have questioned how she makes her money. And things have only worsened as the jabs continue on social media and in recent interviews. Interestingly enough, fans saw Marlo make controversial comments on the recent episode. Sheree was still processing the fact that Tyrone Gilliams stood her up in Philidelphia. She was devastated. Kenya figured it would be a good idea for them to lift her spirits.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Gregg Leakes
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram

Lisa Rinna might have to own it…and lawyer up. After she recently doxxed someone online, they are now threatening legal action against Rinna. The trouble began when an unknown number text the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. The message read, “Lisa, you need to stop with your rumors and lies about me. There’s plenty I […] The post Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
StyleCaster

Here’s What Will Happen to Amber if She Can’t Afford to Pay Johnny’s $10M in Damages & if She Could Go to Jail

Click here to read the full article. Since the trial ended. there have been questions about what happens to Amber Heard now after Johnny Depp’s verdict and his win in their defamation case. Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2016. Heard filed for divorce in May 2016 after 15 months of marriage. In her divorce filing, she also obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp, claiming that he abused her while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Depp denied the accusations, and a $7 million settlement was reached out of court in August 2016. Heard pledged to donate...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day

Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin, and their baby boys posing together...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
urbanbellemag.com

Brandi Maxiell Wants Evelyn Lozada & Tami Roman to Return to ‘Basketball Wives’

Evelyn Lozada’s exit from “Basketball Wives” followed controversy. “Basketball Wives” is back for its tenth season. Season 9 was very controversial. The cast was still dealing with the colorism accusations made by OG. OG felt like the ladies treated her unfairly because she’s dark-skinned. During Season 8, they refused to sit on the stage with her at the reunion. Shaunie O’Neal said that OG pushed her while she was trying to keep her from putting her hands on Feby Torres. And some of the other women said OG made them uncomfortable and they felt she was capable of violence. OG felt like this was complete nonsense seeing as she had never got into any altercations on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Ray J & Princess Love’s Loved Ones ‘Not Surprised’ They Reconciled 8 Mos. After Divorce Filing

When news broke that Ray J, 41, and Princess Love, 37, had rekindled their romance for a third time, their loved ones were “not surprised” one bit. A few sources close to the married couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how the pair’s inner circle knew they would find their way back to each other even after filing for divorce three different times.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
extratv

Rosie O’Donnell Makes It Instagram Official with New GF Aimee

Rosie O’Donnell, 60, has just gone public with her new relationship!. On Wednesday, the first day of Pride month, Rosie made it Instagram official with her girlfriend Aimee, whose last name she has not revealed. O’Donnell reposted a photo from Aimee’s private Instagram. Aimee captioned the pic, “Happy PRIDE!!”...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katharine McPhee Shares 1st Photo of Son Rennie’s Face In Father’s Day Tribute To David Foster

Katharine McPhee revealed her son Rennie’s face for the first time in a photoset celebrating her husband David Foster on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19. The 38-year-old singer gushed over her husband, 72, and showed that she’s so happy to have started a family with him in the caption for the sweet Instagram, which you can see here. “Happy Father’s to the man @davidfoster who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

120K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy