Sioux Falls, SD

Former South Dakota guard Stanley Umude signs Exhibit 10 deal with Detroit Pistons

By Michael McCleary, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago

Former South Dakota guard Stanley Umude has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with Detroit Pistons.

A member of USD for four seasons, Umude will compete for an NBA roster spot after playing his final collegiate season at Arkansas.

The deal is a one-year, minimum-salary contract that counts toward a team's 20-man offseason roster limit. If Umude were to make the regular-season roster, the deal could be converted into a two-way contract, where Umude would split time between the NBA and the NBA G League.

After playing just 3.4 minutes per game in his first season at USD, Umude averaged 14.4 points per game in his sophomore year with the Coyotes. His scoring and overall game steadily rose each year and he averaged 21.6 points per game in his last year with the South Dakota.

Umude was an immediate impact player upon transferring to Arkansas. He averaged 11.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, averaging nearly a block and a steal per contest.

The Razorbacks played their way into the Elite Eight, with Umude playing 35-plus minutes in all but Arkansas' Sweet 16 win over No. 1 Gonzaga.

