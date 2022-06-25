ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WANTED: Lakeland Bank Robber

By Admin
 3 days ago
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery that occurred earlier. today, June 24th at the SouthState bank (4719 S, Florida Ave.) in Lakeland. At around 10:40 a.m., the man in these photos entered the bank and robbed one of the tellers. He told the teller he was armed....

Local News Lakeland Fl

