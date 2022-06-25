ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Coast Guard rescues Florida man off coast following medical issue

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — The United States Coast Guard rescued a 60-year-old man who was having difficulty breathing on Friday night.

According to a news release, a crewmember aboard the fishing vessel radioed the Coast Guard around 8 p.m.

At the time of the rescue, the vessel, American Patriot, was 57 miles west of Gordon Pass near Naples.

The Coast Guard aircrew airlifted the patient and his two adult sons and took them to the hospital in stable condition.

The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have reliable forms of communication in the event of emergencies.

