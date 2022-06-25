ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Vanessa Bryant’s Adorable Glimpse Into Capri’s 3rd Birthday Shows Fans the Unexpected Character Her Toddler Loves

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s youngest daughter Capri Bryant is now three years old! To celebrate the momentous birthday, the family once again went to their favorite spot: Disney . On top of a Disney trip, they had a themed birthday party based on Capri’s favorite Disney character. (Hint: it’s Daisy Duck!)

On June 23, Vanessa posted a series of photos from Capri’s birthday celebration on June 20 on her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, saying: “Daisy Duck themed 3rd Birthday for Capri. 💜💕💜💕”

In the first photo, we see Vanessa’s eldest daughter Natalia holding her youngest daughter Capri in a gazebo at Disney . Then we see an absolutely adorable snapshot of Capri rocking her Daisy Duck-themed outfit, topped with purple ears and a tutu. Next, we get a smiling snapshot of Natalia and a friend of hers, followed by a super-sweet video of Capri blowing out her candles.

We also see some adorable photos of Capri staring at her Daisy Duck cake, blowing out the candle on that, and a little family selfie. Then we end the post with a smiling photo with Capri on the teacup ride.

We can’t get over how adorable and happy everyone looks. It makes sense that Capri’s birthday party would be at Disney since the family goes so often! Who knew Capri’s favorite character was Daisy Duck? It makes sense. They’re both adorable, super-sweet , and clever. Happy belated birthday Capri!

Vanessa and Kobe welcomed four beautiful daughters into the world named: Natalia, 19, Gianna , 13, Bianka, 5, and Capri , now 3. Kobe and Gianna tragically passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash along with seven others.

