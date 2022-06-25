ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

‘Can you get me home?’: Police release video of Nassau County commissioner DUI arrest

By Ben Ryan, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Police footage has been released in the DUI arrest of Nassau County commissioner and chairman, Aaron Bell, and video shows he brought up his wife, who is an assistant state attorney.

Action News Jax told you about the arrest on Wednesday. The Fernandina Beach Police Department pulled him over when its officers saw him weave within the lane he was driving in and going over marked lines after getting a call about a reported reckless driver. A police report said he also refused to take a blood alcohol level test.

The footage that Action News Jax obtained shows a few different angles to the arrest, including before, during and after officers pulled him over.

Officer: “Have you been drinking anything today, sir?”

Bell: “No.”

Officer: “Not a thing? Sir, sir, have you been drinking at all today?”

Bell: “No.”

That’s what Nassau County commissioner and chairman Aaron Bell had to say before being arrested for DUI.

Officer: “Now, I’m going to read you your rights because I am conducting a DUI investigation.”

Bell: “Oh, my God.”

Officer: “I smelled alcoholic beverages as well as Deputy Gordon here, so both of us smell it, it’s not just fictitious.”

Body-worn camera footage shows some of the discussion that Bell had with officers and he brings up his wife a short time before being handcuffed.

Bell: “My wife knows you.”

Officer: “Your wife knows me? Who is your wife?”

Bell: “Sarah Bell.”

Officer: “Sarah Bell? The assistant state attorney, Sarah Bell? Is your wife?”

Bell: “Yeah.”

Officer: “Oh, okay.”

Action News Jax learned Bell is an assistant state attorney with the 4th Judicial Circuit, a prosecutor who decides whether or not to bring criminal cases to court.

Bell: “Can you get me home?

Officer: “No, no.”

Bell: “Please?”

Officer: “No, no why are you different than anybody else I’ve stopped and do a DUI investigation with? Because of who your wife is? Don’t work that way, bud. Don’t work that way. You’re not privileged because of what your wife does for a living.

Bell: “Of course not.”

Bell is also seen messing up the alphabet and other tests.

Bell: “W, I, H, S ... L, M, N, O, P.”

The police report said Bell had just dropped his daughter off at a church function and says he refused to take a blood alcohol level test.

Officer: “Will you take the test?”

Bell: “No.”

Officer: “Okay.”

Bell: “It’s what my wife told me.”

Officer: “Your wife told you to always say that?”

Bell: “Yeah.”

Officer: “Good to know.”

Bell: “So, in case you’re ever in my position...”

Officer: “I would never put myself in this position, I’ve got too much to lose.”

Action News Jax knocked on the door of what we believe is Bell’s home, called and emailed him for comment but didn’t get a response by the time our story aired. Action News Jax also sent his wife an email seeking a comment but hasn’t heard back. In the footage, he takes a phone call with her, and she said she was shocked. Action News Jax also reached out to other Nassau County commissioners, some who opted not to comment, while others didn’t get back to us.

When asked if Bell is still active in his position, Commissioner John Martin said, “Unless he has made a decision that I am unaware of, there has been no change in his status as a commissioner and chairman.”

Treu Bleu
3d ago

if you drink and drive then you deserve the punishment. I don't care who you are or who you know. he could have killed someone.

Constantino Coomer
3d ago

🫢. “Bell: “So, in case you’re ever in my position...”Officer: “I would never put myself in this position, I’ve got too much to lose.”😮Ouch!

Christopher Peters
3d ago

Sounds like the officers are pure professionals and Mr. Bell should not hold any office.

