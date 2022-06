The annual PAL fireworks display is set for Thursday June 30, 2022, with a rain date of Friday July 1, 2022. This is the largest annual Westport event featuring heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic affecting all roads south of Greens Farms Road between Compo Road South and Hillspoint Road. It is recommended that spectators plan to arrive early as traffic delays are inevitable. Daytime Compo Beach visitors are reminded the beach closes at 4:00 PM. Only those vehicles with fireworks passes will be allowed to remain within the beach. We ask those with fireworks passes to be standing by their vehicles at that time so Parks and Recreation staff can collect their pass. The beach should reopen to ticket holders by 5:00 PM, however this determination will be made by Westport Parks and Recreation staff.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO