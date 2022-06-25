ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rene Pinto sitting for Tampa Bay on Saturday

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Rays catcher Rene Pinto is not in the lineup Saturday in the...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner on Cardinals' bench again Monday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Miami Marlins. Knizner is out of the lineup for a second straight game while Ivan Herrera makes another start. Knizner went 0-for-7 with two strikeouts over his last three games while Herrera went 2-for-3 with a walk on Sunday. He is catching for Adam Wainwright and hitting ninth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman on Cardinals' bench Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Gorman made his first start against a southpaw the last time the Cardinals faced a lefty, but he's taking a seat Tuesday. Tommy Edman is covering second base while Edmundo Sosa starts at shortstop and hits eighth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Tuesday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Mike Ford is replacing Contreras at designated hitter and batting sixth. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at catcher again. numberFire’s models project Ford for 5.4 FanDuel points on...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
numberfire.com

Harold Castro not in lineup Tuesday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Castro is being replaced at third base by Jeimer Candelario versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. In 165 plate appearances this season, Castro has a .280 batting average with a .734 OPS, 4 home...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Cade Otton 'best option' for Buccaneers No. 1 tight end

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fourth-round rookie tight end Cade Otton is the "best option" to be the team's No. 1 tight end this season, writes Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. Smith says the Buccaneers may not have a clear No. 1 tight end following Rob Gronkowski's retirement last week, but that "there is the potential for [Otton] to be the one tight end the Buccaneers keep on the field most often." The fourth-round pick hasn't practiced with the Buccaneers yet as he continues to recover from November ankle surgery, but Otton will be eight months removed from the procedure by the start of training camp. Shane Vereen of SiriusXM -- who covered Otton as a TV analyst in college and played with Tom Brady on the New England Patriots for four years -- expects Otton to be "one of the top rookie pass catchers" in 2022. "He is that good. He was a great college tight end," Vereen writes. "And I think he has the smarts to get on the same page in a Tom Brady offense. I think he’s going to surprise a lot of people.” Cameron Brate could wind up remaining second on the depth chart if Otton lives up to Smith and Vereen's expectations.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

George Springer starting Sunday for Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Springer is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Brewers starter Chi Chi Gonzalez. Our models project Springer for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.4 home runs, 0.8 RBI and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Justin Upton sitting for Seattle on Tuesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Justin Upton is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Upton will move to the bench on Tuesday with Abraham Toro starting at designated hitter. Toro will bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Toro for 7.6 FanDuel...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bay
numberfire.com

Brandon Belt sitting for San Francisco on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Belt is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Belt is being replaced at first base by Darin Ruf versus Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. In 153 plate appearances this season, Belt has a .220 batting average with a .724...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Austin Barnes starting for Los Angeles on Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Barnes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. Our models project Barnes for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Max Stassi sitting Tuesday night for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Stassi is being replaced behind the plate by Kurt Suzuki versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. In 174 plate appearances this season, Stassi has a .217 batting average with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jonathan Arauz sitting for Baltimore on Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jonathan Arauz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Arauz will move to the bench on Tuesday with Tyler Nevin starting at third base. Nevin will bat sixth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Mariners. numberFire's models project Nevin for 6.6 FanDuel...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi
numberfire.com

Dylan Moore sitting for Seattle on Tuesday

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Moore will move to the bench on Tuesday with Carlos Santana starting at first base. Santana will bat fifth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and the Orioles. numberFire's models project Santana for 8.3...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Matt Reynolds sitting Tuesday for Reds

Cincinnati Reds infielder/outfielder Matt Reynolds is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Chicago Cubs. Kyle Farmer is starting at shortstop over Reynolds and hitting sixth. numberFire’s models project Farmer for 11.1 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $3,000 salary....
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Tyler Nevin batting sixth for Baltimore on Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Tyler Nevin is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Nevin will start at third base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Mariners. Jonathan Arauz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Nevin for 6.6 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart starting Tuesday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Barnhart for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Yermin Mercedes starting Tuesday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants catcher Yermin Mercedes is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mercedes is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. Our models project Mercedes for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.6...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Pavin Smith sitting for Diamondbacks on Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Pavin Smith is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Smith is being replaced in right field by Daulton Varsho versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 240 plate appearances this season, Smith has a .207 batting average with a .649 OPS, 9 home...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Giancarlo Stanton sitting for Yankees on Tuesday

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stanton will move to the bench on Tuesday with Isiah Kiner-Falefa entering the lineup at shortstop. Kiner-Falefa will bat seventh versus right-hander Frankie Montas and Oakland. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Tuesday

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Fortes will catch for left-hander Braxton Garrett on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dakota Hudson and the Cardinals. Jacob Stallings moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 8.8 FanDuel...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy