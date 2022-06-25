ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

Vonda Hancock (1942-2022)

By Newspaper Staff
thevillagereporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVonda L. Hancock, age 79, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at The Laurels of Defiance. She was born on Aug. 9, 1942, to the late Ford J. and Madonna (Stalhut) Farlee in Sherwood, Ohio. Vonda was a 1960 graduate of Bryan High School. On...

thevillagereporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevillagereporter.com

Larry Ricica (1944-2022)

Larry Lee Ricica, age 77, of rural Lyons, Ohio, entered into eternal life, Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022, in his home, following a brief illness. He was born October 2, 1944 in Toledo, Ohio to Frank and Margaret (Schmitz) Ricica. Larry was a 1962 graduate of Metamora High School. He...
LYONS, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Martin Willis (2022)

Martin Edwin Willis, born Wednesday, June 8, 2022, to Justin Willis and Susan Fountain at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was known as the Marvelous Mighty Mouse Martin and loved by so many. He went to be with his eternal father in heaven Sunday, June 19, 2022, passing peacefully in his...
SWANTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Stryker’s Don & Carol Barnett Celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary

50TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATED WITH OPEN HOUSE AND CEREMONY … Stryker couple, Don and Carol Barnett, celebrated their 50th anniversary by exchanging vows and rings with family and friends in attendance. The open house was held in the Stryker Shelter House on Sunday afternoon, June 26, 2022. Don Harris, founding pastor of House of Prayer in Montpelier and Don Barnett, founding pastor of Christ Community Church in Ridgeville Corners, had the blessing of pastoring together years ago. Don Harris performed the speaking of the vows ceremony at the 50th Anniversary event, saying that this meant more to him than he could even express. Standing with them as they exchanged vows were Don Harris, John and Donna Stellema, and Gay Lynn Harris. John and Donna became close friends with Don and Carol many years ago when they were all missionaries in Haiti. It was a very special day for everyone in attendance, to witness God’s faithfulness. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
STRYKER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Shelby “Joe” Wilson (1939-2022)

Fayette – Shelby “Joe” Wilson, age 82, of Fayette, passed away on June 27, 2022, at Defiance Inpatient Hospice. He was born on August 24, 1939, in Athol, KY, to Wallace and Minnie (Toler) Wilson. He was employed for 40 years at Fayette Tubular Products / Hutchinson and 5 years at Lear / IAC Corp.
FAYETTE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Defiance, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Defiance, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
City
Wauseon, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Shannon McVey-Zimmerman (1971-2022)

Shannon McVey-Zimmerman, age 50, of Delta, after a courageous battle with cancer passed away Friday evening, June 24, 2022 at Toledo Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Wauseon on November 23, 1971 to Florencio “Frank” McVey and Patricia “Pat” (Woszczynski) McVey; who both survive.
DELTA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Stryker’s Andy Doriot Scores Ace At Riverside Greens In Stryker

ACE … On June 5, 2022, Andy Doriot of Stryker, Ohio aced the par 3, 185 yard #14th hole at Riverside Greens G.C. in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 7 iron. (PHOTO PROVIDED) Free Email News Updates. Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates...
STRYKER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Senior Center News

July 9 Watch for our Hot Shot truck in the Delta Chicken Festival Parade. July 30 Watch for our bus in the Wauseon Homecoming Parade; Seniors are invited to ride the bus; Call 41... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER:...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverside Cemetery#Retirement#The Laurels Of Defiance#Bryan High School#St Mary Catholic Church#Tiannah Sheets
thevillagereporter.com

Creedence Revived Concert Friday, July 29 At Sauder Village

(PRESS RELEASE) Archbold, OH – Creedence Revived, the world’s premier CCR Tribute Band, will be live at Sauder Village on Friday, July 29. Tickets are now on sale for this special evening event on the 1920s Main Street at Sauder Village. “We’re excited to have live music back...
ARCHBOLD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
thevillagereporter.com

DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Decides To Continue Fireworks Ban In Village

PUBLIC COMMENTS … Delta Village Council listens to community member and business owner, Jennifer Barnes. Barnes addressed council regarding the prohibition of marijuana within the village. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Delta Village Council held their meet... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A...
DELTA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Four County Board Of Education Sets Cafeteria Prices For 2022-2023

The June Meeting of the Four County Career Center Board of Education was held on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the Board approved:. May Meeting Minutes and correction to the July 2021 Meeting Minutes. Financial statements and investments for the month...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Three-Vehicle Crash In Putnam County Claims Life Of Stryker Man

(PRESS RELEASE) Blanchard Township – On June 26, 2022, at approximately 7:47 P.M., the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post was dispatched to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 224, near mile post 25, in Blanchard Township, Putnam County. A 2011 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Bradley Cherry, age...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

STRYKER SCHOOL BOARD: Federal Government No Longer Covering Cost Of School Meals

As part of the Treasurer’s Recommendations at the June 27, 2022 Stryker School Board meeting, the Board voted to approve “participation in the 2022-23 Federal Lunch and Breakfast programs, which includes free lunches, breakfasts and the commodity program.”. Superi... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID...
STRYKER, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy