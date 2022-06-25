Improper disposal of barbecue coals causes structure fire, Sacramento Fire Department says

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A fast-moving vegetation fire burned roughly 10 acres Monday near Rancho Cordova, claiming one vehicle and an outbuilding. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says the fire started around 2 p.m., spreading to a business lot along White Rock Road. The fire threatened millions of dollars in heavy equipment, trucks, trailers, and several buildings. With the help of workers on the site, crews moved the heavy equipment from the fire’s path. However, the flames still burned through an outbuilding, a storage container and one vehicle. No one was hurt. Firefighters battled the flames with trucks and a helicopter. Crews will remain on the scene until all the hotspots are snuffed out, the district said.

