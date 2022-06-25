Improper disposal of barbecue coals causes structure fire, Sacramento Fire Department says

SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters from several agencies are battling a fire at a metal recycling plant in Sutter County.
The fire, which was putting out a lot of smoke, is at Empire Steel on North Township Road in Sutter County.
Cal Fire Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department tweeted that they sent a battalion chief, a dozer, and five engines to join the firefighting efforts.
There’s no word yet on evacuations or whether the fire is threatening nearby structures.
We are currently assisting Sutter County Fire Dept. with a Battalion Chief, a dozer, four engines, and one engine from Oroville on a large fire at a metal recycling facility on North Township Road. pic.twitter.com/0gLf87essH
— CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) June 26, 2022
