ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo to soon begin throwing after offseason shoulder surgery, source says

By Field Yates
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's timetable for throwing remains on schedule after offseason shoulder surgery, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday. The expectation has been Garoppolo, who had the procedure on his right shoulder in March, will throw over the next few weeks after he's been cleared, and...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans Angered By Jimmy Johnson News

Dallas Cowboys fans have long been hoping to see Jimmy Johnson's name up in the franchise's ring of honor. It doesn't sound like that will be happening anytime soon, though. Last year, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it sound like Johnson's ring of honor ceremony would be happening very soon.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

The NFL World Is Thinking Of Alex Smith's Family Sunday

The NFL world is thinking of Alex Smith and his family this weekend. Earlier this weekend, the former NFL starting quarterback revealed that his daughter underwent surgery for an extremely rare, malignant tumor. "This has been by far the most challenging time we have EVER been through. We know it’s...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Football
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Legendary NFL Player Reveals What He Heard About Colin Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason. While Kaepernick has not been signed by the Raiders - or any NFL team, for that matter - he remains interested in making a comeback to the league. However, according to one former star player,...
NFL
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Purdy
Person
Nate Sudfeld
The Spun

Breaking: Star NFL Wide Receiver Still Wants Out

One of the best wide receivers in the National Football League still wants out heading into the 2022 regular season. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade earlier this year. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the All-Pro wide receiver still wants out of San Francisco.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns’ $45 million headache over potential 1-year suspension of Deshaun Watson

With Deshaun Watson’s NFL hearing set on Tuesday, there have been rumblings about what kind of punishment the league might hand to him. Whatever the case may be, however, the Cleveland Browns will still be on the hook to pay him his salary. As former Green Bay Packers VP Andrew Brandt noted, the Browns are […] The post Browns’ $45 million headache over potential 1-year suspension of Deshaun Watson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Espn#Niners
FOX Sports

Cowboys' ex-coach Jason Garrett shares why team struggled

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is getting candid about why he believes America's Team came up short under his nine-season reign. Garrett coached Dallas from 2011-19, saying that while he may have done a lot of things well, his biggest fault was being too compliant and not pushing hard enough to do things the right way.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Former Detroit Lions RB Adrian Peterson Could Fight Le'Veon Bell

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson could soon be preparing for a new athletic venture. According to TMZ Sports, Adrian Peterson is set to become Le'Veon Bell's opponent at Crypto.com Arena in a boxing match scheduled for next month. "Bell is set to take part in his first fight...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Cowboys face critical year, Baker Mayfield rumors and more

For the Dallas Cowboys, this is a season of reckoning. Without significant progress, expect sweeping changes, starting with the head coach. Jerry Jones has shown incredible patience with head coaches. Don’t expect it to continue. After allowing Jason Garrett and Wade Phillips to spend 14 combined years on the...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo hoping for 'quick resolution' with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have not traded Jimmy Garoppolo, and they have been open about the way his shoulder injury impacted their plans. Now that the veteran quarterback is getting close to making a return, it sounds like he could be dealt in the near future. Garoppolo is expected to...
SANTA CLARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Latest On Potential Trade Market For Jimmy Garoppolo

However, in an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the only team that seems to be in the market to trade for a quarterback right now is the Carolina Panthers. Rapoport adds that while Garoppolo is set to begin throwing again, he still likely...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

'He wants to take over the league': Chicago Bears impressed with Justin Fields' growth in Year 2

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- On June 14, as spring practices were nearing an end, quarterback Justin Fields offered a realistic assessment of himself and the Chicago Bears' offense. “Uh, no. I'm not ready for the season to start,” Fields said. “I'm the type of guy that would like to know I'm prepared. So, right now, I'm just being honest, we're not ready to play a game right now.”
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy