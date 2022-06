CROWVILLE, La. (KNOE) - A car crashed into a nearly 50-foot-long mural in Crowville just 48 hours after it was complete. State police are investigating and no one was injured. The lead Artist Brooke Foy says it took nine days to paint the mural and they finished on Wednesday, June 22. She says she was shocked to learn on Friday that a big chunk of it was destroyed.

CROWVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO