LCM (50-meter format) The swimming portion of the 2022 World Championships has come and gone, leaving us to reflect on the eight-day swimming showcase. World records, Championships records and dozens of national records fell throughout the meet, and there was no shortage of show-stopping performances. As we look back on the competition, we’ve ranked who we believe to be the top 15 men and top 15 women of the meet.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO