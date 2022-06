A Silver Creek couple in their 70s are facing charges after the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigated an altercation on Angell Road on Monday evening. Sheriff's deputies have charged 75-year-old Richard Henry with endangering the welfare of a child and cause an obstruction of breathing and blood circulation. 73-year-old Anna Henry is also facing endangering the welfare of a child. The couple was taken to the Hanover Substation for processing. They were later transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.

SILVER CREEK, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO