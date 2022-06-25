ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, MI

Incompetent to stand trial, Ferndale armed robbery suspect sentenced to psych center

By Mike McConnell
The Oakland Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter examination by state psychiatrists, a man accused of armed robbery in Ferndale was found incompetent to stand trial and sentenced to a civil commitment at the state Center for Forensic Psychiatry. Jason Askew, 39, of Highland Park, will be held indefinitely at the forensic center in Saline. Under...

www.theoaklandpress.com

