A Harlem man was fatally stabbed by an acquaintance during a brawl Monday afternoon in a Brooklyn apartment, police said. Christopher Reid, 33, was found with a deep stab wound to his chest just after 4 p.m. in an apartment on Fulton St. near Truxton St. in Ocean Hill, police said. Medics rushed Reid to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center where he died. Cops said Reid had fought with ...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO