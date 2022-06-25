ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows Hollywood Publix security guard fatally shooting man in the back, cops say

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Surveillance video shows the security guard who killed an intruder at a Hollywood Publix had shot the man in the back as the man was walking away after punching the security guard, according to an arrest affidavit.

Hollywood police say Lauderhill’s Andre Grey, charged with manslaughter with a firearm, also told detectives on the scene of the June 10 shooting that he didn’t try to render first aid because the man was still breathing.

But, when Grey learned the man died after being taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, detectives say he cried, “I didn’t want to shoot him! It’s a life! I never meant to hurt him!”

Online court records say Grey has been released from jail after posting $100,000 bond Friday.

Grey told detectives he’s been a security guard for 20 years. Those 20 years include a no contest plea to felony battery by domestic strangulation and misdemeanor battery in August 2011. Grey’s sentence included counseling, forfeiting his gun, a year of community control probation and two years of state probation. He still owes Broward County $1,040.62 from that case.

Closing time at a Hollywood Publix, June 10

Grey wore the uniform of Cambridge Security and said the Publix at 1740 Polk St., has been his post since last July. Grey said after the store closed at 10 p.m. July 10, while opening the doors to let a customer out, a man pushed his way in and said he wasn’t leaving.

The affidavit says surveillance video shows the man slapping Grey at 10:03 p.m. as he walked by him and toward the customer service desk. When Grey got to the customer service desk 22 seconds later, police say the video shows the intruder yelling at Grey, then punching him in the face.

The man then “walked away while looking back at Grey.”

The affidavit says two seconds after the punch, Grey pulled out his 9mm pistol and chambered a round. One second later, he fired. According to the affidavit, the Broward Medical Examiner said the bullet went in the rear left shoulder, “traveled left to right, tore the heart and exited the right nipple.”

Detectives say Grey told them “he shot him because it’s his job to protect the people in the store and did not know what the victim would do to others in the store.”

Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

