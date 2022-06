SIDNEY — Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E Poplar St. in Sidney, has welcomed the Rev. Dr. Ruben Cabanillas as their new lead pastor. Pastor Ruben, as he likes to be called, was appointed to Sidney First by the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church, upon the retirement of the Rev. Dr. David Chivington who has served as Lead Pastor of Sidney First for the past 13 years. Chivington is retiring after 45 years in the ministry.

