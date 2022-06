Mike Hirsch is the Director of Content/Opinion and Community Engagement for The Morning Call in Allentown, Pa. He had previously worked as Business and Features editor at the paper. He worked as a reporter and editor for the Syracuse Newspapers from 1987 to 2001. He can be reached at mike.hirsch@mcall.com. This column, published first in The Morning Call, is reprinted by permission.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO