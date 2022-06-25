ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No coolings centers for hot Portland weekend, but Multnomah County Library extends hours in 3 air-conditioned branches

By The Oregonian/OregonLive.com
 3 days ago
Multnomah County said this weekend’s hot forecast does not meet the threshold for opening cooling centers. “High temperatures are not forecast to last beyond a few days. Nor will they be high enough overnight or during the day to reach the threshold levels that would lead Multnomah County...

