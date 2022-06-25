No coolings centers for hot Portland weekend, but Multnomah County Library extends hours in 3 air-conditioned branches
By The Oregonian/OregonLive.com
The Oregonian
3 days ago
Multnomah County said this weekend’s hot forecast does not meet the threshold for opening cooling centers. “High temperatures are not forecast to last beyond a few days. Nor will they be high enough overnight or during the day to reach the threshold levels that would lead Multnomah County...
Visits to emergency departments and urgent-care centers for heat-related illness tripled in Multnomah County in 2021 compared to averages between 2016 to 2020. And 61% of those 257 visits took place June 25-30, 2021, a six-day period that overlaps last year’s deadly heat dome. That’s 53 times the number...
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the wake of 2021’s deadly heat dome event in the Pacific Northwest, Portland vowed to distribute between 12,000 and 15,000 cooling units to the most vulnerable in our community over the next 5 years. Portland initially said it wanted to install about 3,000 units...
Sunday marked exactly a year since the first day of the “heat dome” in Multnomah County, when several days of excruciating temperatures killed dozens of people. Local politicians and organizations are hosting a series of events called Heat Week to commemorate people who died during the extreme weather, and to make calls to address climate change. The events started Sunday with an outdoor gathering at the Leach Botanical Garden in Southeast Portland on what happened to be the hottest day of the year so far.
Residents and visitors in nine Oregon counties should begin wearing masks indoors in public and on public transportation because they're COVID-19 community levels are considered “high,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
Portland’s high temperature was just shy of 100 degrees Sunday, as measured at Portland International Airport, reaching 99 degrees. We’ll have another day of temperatures in the 90s Monday before cooling arrives Tuesday. Overnight temperatures didn’t provide much relief. Many metro areas were in the 60s or even...
Tuesday brings a temperature drop of about 20 degrees in daytime highs to the metro area, which has melted through a hot spell over the last handful of days. The National Weather Service expects cooler weather to spread inland due to a low off Vancouver Island that is deepening the marine layer and boosting onshore flow of cool marine air.
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Crews battled a fire Tuesday morning that started in a homeless camp and spread to a nearby forested area. Clark County Fire District 6 said the fire started somewhere inside a large homeless encampment between Highway 99 and Interstate 5, west of the BPA Ross Complex. The fire spread quickly to trees and other debris nearby.
Gas prices in Oregon and the Portland area dipped slightly before the Fourth of July weekend, perhaps reflecting fears of harder economic times ahead. Oregon’s average price for a gallon of gas fell 3 cents this week to $5.50. The national average dropped 9 cents to $4.88. And in Portland, the average fell 3 cents to $5.55.
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (KPTV) - Interstate 84 is closed in the Columbia River Gorge due to a major crash involving a construction crane. Don Hamilton with the Oregon Department of Transportation told FOX 12 that a crane truck overturned and caught fire on the interstate at exit 40, just west of Cascade Locks.
Two months ago, three Portland-area officials up for reelection in the May primary convened an “emergency meeting” to discuss using a portion of the Metro-owned Expo Center as a “safe parking” site for houseless Portlanders living in RVs or cars. They revived a year of discussions between the city and the regional planning agency Metro.
Hundreds of enthusiasts saddled their bikes and braved Portland’s expected high of 100 degrees for this year’s Sunday Parkways — the first in-person parkway event since the pandemic struck in 2020. Portland Bureau of Transportation officials blocked cars from six miles of city streets in the Cully...
TROUTDALE, Ore. — All lanes of Interstate 84 have reopened through the Columbia River Gorge, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. ODOT said drivers should expect congestion and advised them to watch for workers along the area west of Cascade Locks. I-84 was closed...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A large earthquake on Mount Hood several hundred years ago may have triggered a massive landslide in the Columbia River Gorge that temporarily dammed the Columbia River and created a miles-long lake that killed a forest of trees, new research suggests. Two Northwest scientists presented their...
Hundreds of craft beer lovers turned out Sunday in Southeast Portland to say goodbye to a beloved friend, as Hair of the Dog Brewing, a groundbreaking brewery whose contributions to craft beer in Portland and beyond are incalculable, opened its doors for the final time. As always, founder Alan Sprints...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The death of a man at a homeless resource center in Tigard on Sunday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide, Tigard police reported. A suspect, 26-year-old Harrison Douglas-Myles McBride, was arrested and taken to the Washington County jail. He faces a charge of second-degree murder, as well as other charges for unrelated probation violations.
