Madison, WI

Madison police investigating downtown crash, shots fired

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a crash that they said is possibly related to a report of gunshots.

Officers were sent to the 300 block of South Park Street at around 2:50 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of shots fired. A short while later, a crash was reported in the 200 block of Fish Hatchery Road.

Nobody was injured and no damage was found, but police say the two incidents may be connected.

An investigation is ongoing.

