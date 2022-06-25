ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia judge upholds Doc Antle’s bond, orders him to hand in his passport

By Braley Dodson
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, owner of Myrtle Beach Safari and featured on Netflix’s Tiger King, has been given a $100,000 bond in a Virginia court, according to documents.

Antle, who was set to appear virtually at the Friday hearin g , is currently in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County for charges related to an alleged money laundering scheme.

The two alleged accomplices, William Dallis and Andrew Sawyer, were granted bond and have been released from jail.

The money laundering scheme of which 62-year-old Antle is accused of taking part in was violation of bond conditions for charges in Virginia where he faces charges of wildlife trafficking and conspiracy to wildlife trafficking, officials had argued.

Virginia prosecutors had moved to revoke his bond for the trafficking charges. A judge set his Virginia bond Friday to a $100,000 surety bond, ordered Antle to be monitored by a tracking device and must hand over his passport, according to documents. He is not allowed to travel outside of South Carolina, North Carolina or Virginia.

The judge also ordered him to appear in-person for future hearings for the Virginia charges. He is next set to appear in Virginia court on July 29.

‘Tiger King’ star ‘Doc’ Antle booked into South Carolina jail

News13 previously reported Antle could face extradition to Virginia if he was granted bond.

Since his arrest in Horry County this month, his reported wife, China York, has filed articles of incorporation for two new businesses. Each has an address listed as Myrtle Beach Safari, which Antle owns. PETA told News13 they suspect the businesses were created in order to move funds in case federal prosecutors move to seize or freeze his assets.

The South Carolina Secretary of State’s office notified Antle’s nonprofit on June 5 that it had missed the deadline to file its required annual report for the 2021 fiscal year, according to a spokesperson.

Preservation Station, also known as the Rare Species Fund, was required to submit its annual financial report on May 15.

The notification came two days after Antle was arrested in Horry County on allegations of money laundering.

Documents obtained by News13 also show that the nonprofit saw its donations quadruple in 2019, the same year that the money laundering allegedly began.

A bond for his South Carolina charges has not been set.

