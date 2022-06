Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide and Sara Wise/AxiosAustinites will likely soon have to drive more than 540 miles — one way — to have an abortion in the U.S.From Austin, the nearest legal abortion clinic, once abortion-ban trigger laws in Texas and other states take effect, will be in Wichita, Kansas. In a 2017 Toyota Corolla, the 18-hour round-trip would cost roughly $140 in gas alone. Greyhound bus one-way tickets start at about $130 from Austin to Wichita and take about 12 hours.An Amtrak train starts at $94 each way and takes about 15 hours. Alternatively,...

