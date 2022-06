People took to the streets across the country over the last weekend in June to voice their anger following the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic ruling that ended the constitutional right to abortion. On Friday, June 24, the Court overturned the 1973 ruling known as Roe v. Wade, sparking protests in states like New York, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Illinois, Texas, New Mexico, California, and many others. The pro-choice movement certainly doesn’t show any sign of slowing down, with plenty of demonstrations and marches planned for upcoming weeks and beyond. If you’re planning to stand up for reproductive rights, you’ll want to march with your best sign to make your voice heard. To give you some inspo, here are sign ideas for pro-choice abortion protests.

