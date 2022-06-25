ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

Wilmington-Peotone Resurfacing

wjol.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Public Works & Transportation Committee of the Will County Board approved the resurfacing of 4.74 miles on Wilmington-Peotone...

www.wjol.com

Comments / 0

Related
wjol.com

Will County Approves Five-Year Transportation Improvement Program

The Will County Five-Year Transportation Improvement Program, providing a multi-year plan for countywide infrastructure investments, has been officially approved by the Will County Board. “This program improves local access and reduces congestion throughout the county,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “I’m proud that this plan invests in stronger infrastructure...
WILL COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Yorkville Summer Solstice Fest Ends On Wrong Note

Yorkville Summer Solstice - photo - Danella Seaver. The 9th annual Yorkville Summer Solstice and Indie Music Fest ended on a bad note this year. The Yorkville festival organizer Boyd Ingemunson discovered they were robbed of music equipment after the two day festival on Sunday morning. Once the festival was over Saturday night, organizers bundled up the equipment and covered it with tarp. On Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Ingemunson says the tarp was removed and speakers and monitors were taken.
YORKVILLE, IL
wjol.com

New Grocery Store Opens Wednesday At Jefferson and Larkin in Joliet

Joliet residents will have another option for groceries beginning on Wednesday, June 29th. Tony’s Fresh Market is opening along Jefferson near Larkin. The store is located at 1801 Jefferson and fills a long vacant store front that was formerly Kmart. The Kmart store closed in 2016 and had been an eyesore for Joliet with homeless people using the parking lot and outside of the building for shelter. Tony’s Fresh Market grocery store chain acquired the building in 2020.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Two Indiana Men Accused Of Trafficking Guns from Indianapolis to Chicago

File Photo (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File) Two Indiana men are accused of trafficking guns from Indianapolis to Chicago last week. Devante Brown and Corey Sartin are charged with conspiracy and willfully dealing firearms without a license. Federal prosecutors say Brown and Sartin illegally sold ten firearms, including two privately made “ghost guns,” to undercover law enforcement officers in Calumet City.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Will County, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Traffic
Will County, IL
Government
City
Wilmington, IL
County
Will County, IL
wjol.com

Chicago Man Charged in Deadly Shooting at WeatherTech in Bolingbrook

One person is dead after a shooting in Bolingbrook on Saturday morning. Bolingbrook Police were called to the campus of WeatherTech at 6:25 am on Saturday morning after reports of a shooting at the facility located at 1 Weathertech Way. Police learned after arriving that three people had been shot before the subject fled the scene.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Man Convicted of First Degree Murder from 2020

A 43-year-old Joliet man was convicted of First Degree Murder on Friday afternoon. Nathaniel R. Hill was also convicted of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon after a week-long trial. On June 12th of, 2020, Hill shot and killed Derrick Williams-Scott in the 1100 block of Richards Street in Joliet. The trial revealed that the two men were in an argument while seated inside a car. During the altercation, Williams-Scott slapped Hill in the back of the head while exiting the vehicle. Hill then exited the car and shot Williams-Scott several times. He then fled the scene in the car where the argument began. Police found Hill later that morning and placed him under arrest.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

JCA Baseball Head Coach Jared Voss ’92 to lead Team Illinois at the Geico High School Baseball National Championship

Joliet Catholic Academy head baseball coach Jared Voss ’92 will once again lead Team Illinois at the Geico High School Baseball National Championship in Baton Rouge, LA beginning this Monday, June 27 and running through July 1. He is fresh off leading the Hilltoppers to the 2022 IHSA Class 2A State Championship, the fourth in program history, and Voss’ third at the helm. It also marked the seventh time a Voss-led Hilltopper baseball team has made it to the IHSA State Finals.
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy