TAMPA, Fla. - Todd Baroni is an active guy, and he wants others to enjoy the benefits of being active too. For Baroni, biking is part of his lifestyle. "I love to ride. It's like a way of life. I've enjoyed it since eight years old," said Baroni. "Two weeks ago, my wife and I, we went riding. I put 100 miles on in one week. We rode Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday."

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO