Pueblo police investigate deadly shooting, victim identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating the death of a man in a shooting that occurred early morning off of Bohmen Avenue.

Pueblo County Coroner confirms that 18-year-old Jacob Raymond Martinez died of a gunshot wound. An autopsy is scheduled and his family has been notified.

At 1:19 a.m., PPD was called to the corner of Arroyo Ave. and Bohmen Ave. after being notified of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

Pueblo police are looking for a black car, dark tinted windows with possible damage to the driver’s side caused by bullets. Police believe the suspects left the scene in this vehicle.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

If anyone has any information on this case, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or go to www.pueblocrimestoppers.com . If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

