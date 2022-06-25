ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo police investigate deadly shooting, victim identified

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FkCYT_0gLzdG9s00

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating the death of a man in a shooting that occurred early morning off of Bohmen Avenue.

Pueblo County Coroner confirms that 18-year-old Jacob Raymond Martinez died of a gunshot wound. An autopsy is scheduled and his family has been notified.

At 1:19 a.m., PPD was called to the corner of Arroyo Ave. and Bohmen Ave. after being notified of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

Pueblo police are looking for a black car, dark tinted windows with possible damage to the driver’s side caused by bullets. Police believe the suspects left the scene in this vehicle.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

The victim of the shooting will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner.

If anyone has any information on this case, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or go to www.pueblocrimestoppers.com . If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Coroner identifies victim in officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The victim in the officer-involved shooting has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. Sunday, Pueblo Police said multiple units responded to the intersection of 6th Ave. and 28th St. following an officer-involved shooting incident. Police said a man died after there were shots in the intersection. According to Pueblo The post Coroner identifies victim in officer-involved shooting in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

Police search for vehicle after attempted ATM theft

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for help from the community after, they say, a person in a dark colored Ford 350 tried to steal an ATM from the Sunflower Bank on the city’s southside. They say it happened on Tuesday, just before 8 a.m.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Suspicious death investigation underway in Pueblo West on Monday

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Concerned neighbors started reaching out to 11 News Monday afternoon when they noticed crime tape and a law enforcement presence along their street in a Pueblo West neighborhood. Deputies at the scene along Clarion Drive in Pueblo West tell 11 News a death investigation was...
PUEBLO WEST, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Pueblo County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in traffic crash near Espanola St. and N. Nevada Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The motorcyclist who was killed after they hit a pickup truck has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office. On June 18, Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to the area of Espanola St. and N. Nevada Ave. for traffic crash involving a pickup truck and motorcycle, just The post Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in traffic crash near Espanola St. and N. Nevada Ave. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Pueblo Police#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Person severely injured after hit and run in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man after he hit a pedestrian with his truck before fleeing the scene. CSPD said it happened Monday just before 5:30 p.m. in a parking lot in the 1700 block of S. Nevada Ave, located just south of E. Ramona Ave. Officers said they received […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Building evacuated after bomb threat is called in at CSU-Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A building on the CSU-Pueblo campus has been evacuated after a bomb threat was reported Tuesday morning. The spokesperson for the university says the threat involved the Hassan School of Business but did not give any further information. The incident was eventually” resolved” by the Pueblo...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist killed at Chelton and Zebulon identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The motorcyclist who was killed after a crash with a sedan on June 18 has been identified. The crash happened at the intersection of South Chelton Road and Zebulon Drive. When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they determined that a Chevrolet sedan was traveling east on Chelton making a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

EPSO seek to identify Loaf & Jug armed robbery suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying two armed robbery suspects. EPSO said the crime occurred at around 5 a.m. June 23 at the Loaf & Jug at 6695 Galley Road. EPSO said they hope the logos on the suspects’ sweatshirts are distinctive enough that […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX21News.com

Two stabbed after ‘road rage’ incident in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a road rage incident caused a violent fight on Monday morning, just after 2:30 a.m. Officers said it happened in the 1100 block of Potter Drive, located between E San Miguel Street and Galley Road on the southeast side of town, where they’d been dispatched on a stabbing call.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2 injured after being stabbed following road rage altercation in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people are recovering in the hospital after being stabbed following a road rage altercation in East Colorado Springs. Monday, police from the Stetson Hills division received a call about a stabbing in the 1100 block of Potter Dr., just after 2:30 a.m. At the scene, police say they learned The post 2 injured after being stabbed following road rage altercation in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist driving with no headlights killed in crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on June 18 was driving without lights on when he collided with a truck. At 10:47 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, CSPD officers were dispatched to the area of Espanola Street and North Nevada Avenue regarding a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

Fremont County Coroner IDs man fatally stabbed; court records detail suspect’s previous alleged violence

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller released the identity of the man who fatally was stabbed early Friday morning. Andrew Goodwin, 21, of Cañon City was stabbed in the chest just before 2 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Greenwood Avenue. He was transported to St. Thomas More Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. An autopsy is set for Tuesday, Keller said.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man arrested after assaulting a police officer

COLORADO SPRINGS — An officer from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was assaulted by a man and received minor injuries early morning. Justin McCreight was arrested for Second Degree Assault on a peace officer in addition to outstanding warrants. At 5:14 a.m., a CSPD officer was in the area of South Academy Blvd. and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy