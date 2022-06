The California Assembly approved SCA 10 by a 58-16 vote Monday, just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and 49 years of federal abortion protections. The amendment says the state “shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”

