The Natchitoches Parish Fire District No. 4 Search & Rescue Team was paged out on June 25 for a hiker in the Kisatchie National Forest with a badly broken leg. Team members arrived to retrieve the hiker from the Kisatchie Bayou, having to cross the Bayou carrying the hiker to rendezvous with a Trauma Unit from the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center. The injury was severe enough to have the hiker flown out by Air Evac, the Natchitoches Airport-based medical airlift helicopter.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO